France Condemns Terrorist Attack On Church In Karak
Amman, October 24 (Petra) France condemned the terrorist attack on Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate, according to a statement issued Saturday by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
The ministry extended France's condolences to the victims' families and loved ones, expressing full solidarity with Jordan and the Kingdom's Christian communities and reaffirming its unwavering support for them.
//Petra// AK
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