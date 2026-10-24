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France Condemns Terrorist Attack On Church In Karak


Date: 2026-10-24 01:37:29

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) France condemned the terrorist attack on Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate, according to a statement issued Saturday by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The ministry extended France's condolences to the victims' families and loved ones, expressing full solidarity with Jordan and the Kingdom's Christian communities and reaffirming its unwavering support for them.

//Petra// AK

MENAFN24102026000117011021ID1111860176


Jordan News Agency

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