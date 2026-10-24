Awqaf Minister: Karak Church Attack National Tragedy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, October 24 (Petra) Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites Mohammad Khalayleh described the attack on mourners at a church in Hamoud, Karak Governorate, as a heinous crime and a national tragedy affecting all Jordanians.

During a visit to offer condolences to the victims' families, Khalayleh stressed that Muslims and Christians share one homeland and a common destiny under the Hashemite leadership.

He said extremism and terrorism have no religion and that such crimes would not undermine national unity and cohesion.

He noted that Jordan has long been a model of religious coexistence and social harmony, calling on all Jordanians to stand together to protect the Kingdom's security, stability and values of love and brotherhood.

He paid tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country.

Accompanied by Ministry Secretary-General Ismail Khataba and senior officials, Khalayleh visited those injured in the attack at Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital and Al-Karak Governmental Hospital.

He checked on their condition and was briefed by medical staff, who described their health status as good and stable.

The minister prayed for mercy for the victims, a speedy recovery for the injured and continued security and stability for Jordan under the Hashemite leadership.

//Petra// AK