Spain Condemns Terrorist Attack On Church In Karak
Amman, October 24 (Petra) The Spanish government condemned the terrorist attack during a funeral service at a church in Karak Governorate, according to a statement issued by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry extended Spain's condolences to the victims' families and loved ones and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It expressed solidarity with the Jordanian government and people, as well as the Kingdom's Christian community.
Spain stated that it supports Jordanian authorities in combating terrorism and rejected all forms of hate speech, stressing that they run counter to the values of peace and humanity.
//Petra// AK
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