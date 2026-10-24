Royal Court Chief Follows On Health Of Karak Attack Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Royal Court Chief: Injured in Karak are part of our national family; tragedy has pained all Jordanians. Karak, October 24 (Petra) Under Royal directives, Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Issawi on Saturday followed up on the health conditions of those injured in the terrorist attack in Karak and assessed their needs.

Issawi visited the injured receiving treatment at Karak Military Hospital, Karak Governmental Hospital, the Italian Hospital, Al-Bashir Hospital and Al-Hussein Medical City.

He received briefings from medical teams on their conditions, treatment plans and the care being provided.

The visits followed His Majesty King Abdullah II's earlier visit to victims of the attack on the Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud village, Karak Governorate.

Issawi spoke with the injured and their families, affirming that His Majesty the King and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II would continue to follow their recovery until they fully recuperate.

He visited the Hamoud Charity Association, where he offered condolences to the families of those killed and expressed solidarity with the injured and their loved ones.

He said the tragedy had deeply affected all Jordanians, adding that the families' resilience and the support shown by fellow Jordanians reflected the unity and cohesion of Jordanian society.

Issawi said that Jordanians stand united against terrorism and any attempts to threaten the Kingdom's security and stability.

He affirmed that Jordan, under its Hashemite leadership and through the vigilance of its armed forces and security agencies, would remain resilient in confronting terrorism and extremism.

He extended condolences to the victims' families, prayed for mercy for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured and commended the medical and nursing teams for their efforts.

Issawi said that all those involved in planning, carrying out, inciting or supporting the attack would face justice in accordance with the law.

For their part, the injured and their families expressed appreciation for the King's concern and continued follow-up on their condition.

They said the attack would only strengthen national unity and solidarity around Jordan and its Hashemite leadership, reaffirming that Jordanians would remain united in defending the country against terrorism and attempts to sow division.

//Petra// AK