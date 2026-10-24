Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 24 (Petra) Pakistan condemned the terrorist attack on a funeral procession at a church in Karak Governorate that left several people dead and others injured, according to a statement issued Saturday by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry extended Pakistan's condolences to the Jordanian government and people, particularly the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

It reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with Jordan in combating terrorism and reiterated its rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. //Petra// AK