Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Karak
Amman, October 24 (Petra) Pakistan condemned the terrorist attack on a funeral procession at a church in Karak Governorate that left several people dead and others injured, according to a statement issued Saturday by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The ministry extended Pakistan's condolences to the Jordanian government and people, particularly the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with Jordan in combating terrorism and reiterated its rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. //Petra// AK
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