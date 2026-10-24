Ternopil Region Serviceman Captured While Seriously Wounded Returns Home After Four Years In Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) His mother, Olha Chverenchuk, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"My son took part in fierce fighting on the Lyman axis. That was where he was captured in September 2022. Andrii had a serious wound. He spent six months in hospital," the woman said.

According to Chverenchuk, the circumstances of her son's capture are recounted in the documentary "6th Company." In the film, his fellow servicemen explain that on September 25, two groups of ten men each set out to assault Lyman but fell into an ambush. Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian servicemen. Andrii was wounded and remained in an M113 armored personnel carrier with a fellow soldier. The two began fighting. They later received orders to withdraw into the forest so that artillery units could engage the enemy. Andrii and his wounded comrade, who used the call sign "Znakhаr" (Healer), were captured.

Andrii Chverenchuk is a chemist by education and holds a Candidate of Technical Sciences degree. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion, he was living and working in Kyiv. He joined the defense of Ukraine in the spring of 2022 and served with the 66th Mechanized Brigade.

"During the four years Andrii was in captivity, we wrote him many letters. We hoped they would support our son. Fortunately, he did receive one letter. Later, through the guys who were released from captivity, he sent us his thanks for writing to him. We also know that Andrii was initially held at the Sverdlovsk penal colony, then in Novosibirsk, and later transferred to Kamyshin, where things were the hardest," the serviceman's mother said.

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She admitted that it was difficult to describe the emotions she felt when she heard her son's voice on the phone.

"I'm still euphoric. I still can't fully comprehend how happy I am," she said.

The woman said that prayer and faith in God had helped her endure four years of separation from her son and the uncertainty surrounding his fate.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine