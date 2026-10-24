Lubinets Discusses Details Of Oleshky Humanitarian Mission With Russian Ombudswoman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Lubinets announced this on Telegram.

“As the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I have just held an online meeting with the head of the Russian negotiating team, Yana Lantratova. The goal was to discuss the humanitarian mission in Oleshky,” the message reads.

Lubinets noted:“I informed the Russian side that the ceasefire will take effect on October 27 at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. The Russian representative, for her part, informed me that on the Russian side, the ceasefire will take effect on October 27 at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time. In other words, the times are the same.”

“We separately discussed other details that had been agreed upon in advance, exchanged information, and confirmed that everything is proceeding in accordance with the previously reached agreement and that both sides are fulfilling all the obligations they have undertaken,” the ombudsman reported.

Lubinets emphasized that work is ongoing and promised to continue providing updates on the progress of the agreements.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which applies only to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians via an agreed-upon safe corridor.

Ukraine confirms local ceasefire to enable evacuation from

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, starting on the night of October 27, Ukraine is implementing a ceasefir in the designated area to conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram