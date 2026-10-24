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Ebola Cases In DR Congo Rise To 9,816, Death Toll Reaches 4,757

Ebola Cases In DR Congo Rise To 9,816, Death Toll Reaches 4,757


Date: 2026-10-24 01:36:26

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has risen to 9,816, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Communications and Media.

“Response measures are continuing across eight provinces and 66 health districts. A total of 9,816 cases have been confirmed, including 2,635 recoveries and 4,757 deaths. The contact-tracing rate has increased to 89.1%,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Ministry of Health reported a second Ebola-related death on Friday. A 65-year-old woman died from the virus, according to the ministry.

The latest figures highlight the ongoing public health challenges facing the region as authorities continue response operations and monitor people who may have been exposed to the virus.

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