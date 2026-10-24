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Azerbaijan's U-15 National Team Begins World Cup With Win


Date: 2026-10-24 01:31:35

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan's U-15 national team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0 at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival being held in Baku.

Mushfig Zamanov and Hasan Mahmadov scored two goals each for Azerbaijan, while Yusif Alizade and Asif Allahverdiyev added one goal apiece.

Azerbaijan will play its next match against Andorra on October 24.

It should be noted that young footballers from 189 national associations affiliated with FIFA are taking part in the tournament.

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Trend News Agency

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