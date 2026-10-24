D. B. Minter Explores Opera, Desire And Identity In 'The Little Red Book'

Drawing on 25 years as a London matchmaker, British novelist D. B. Minter explores how music and desire reshape lives in his opera-inspired fiction.

- D. B. MinterUNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For D. B. Minter, the dramas of opera have plenty in common with ordinary life. Love, jealousy, deception and the possibility of change run through both. In his novel The Little Red Book, he brings those connections into the lives of members of a gramophone club in Hertfordshire, England.The second book in Minter's trilogy draws on the three operas Mozart wrote with librettist Lorenzo da Ponte. Alex, a member of the club, begins writing updated versions of their stories. As his work develops, events on the page become increasingly entangled with the relationships around him.That crossing between fiction and life gives the novel its central tension. Alex's writing has consequences for himself and his fellow members, whose encounters with music become bound up with their own desires and decisions.“The characters all go on a journey that changes their lives for good or ill,” Minter says.“I would like readers to feel that human behaviour isn't static and that we all have it in us to change.”Minter spent 25 years working as a professional matchmaker in London. Listening to people talk about relationships, and seeing the hopes and vulnerabilities behind their choices, gave him much to draw on when he began writing fiction. His interest in classical music and opera stretches back six decades.His first novel, The Incidental Legacy of Carlo Negrini, was published in 2024. It takes its operatic inspiration from Verdi's Simon Boccanegra and combines mystery, romance and fantasy. The Little Red Book carries that approach forward, this time through the dramatic comedies of Mozart and da Ponte.Each book gives Minter a different setting in which to explore how people behave when their loyalties, desires and sense of themselves come under pressure. The music is part of the characters' lives, while the operatic stories find echoes in what happens to them.The planned final book, Redemption, turns to Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Arabella. Its story takes in the Nazi era and examines forgiveness, responsibility and whether redemption is possible for the people involved.“Redemption does what it says on the tin, it's all about forgiveness and redemption,” Minter says.Born in Hertfordshire, Minter lived and worked in Dublin during the 1970s and 1980s, where he met his wife, Deirdre. They now live in Aldeburgh, Suffolk. Away from writing, they enjoy concerts and opera performances, walks along the coast and through the countryside, reading and cooking.Readers can find more about Minter and his books, including links to purchase paperback and Kindle editions, at .About D. B. MinterD. B. Minter is a British novelist living in Aldeburgh, Suffolk. He is the author of The Incidental Legacy of Carlo Negrini and The Little Red Book. His forthcoming novel, Redemption, will conclude his trilogy connecting opera with stories of love, mystery and human behaviour.

David Mintz

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D. B. Minter Explores Opera, Desire and Identity in 'The Little Red Book' News Provided By Mark Stay October 24, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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