Author Morgan Blair Releases 'All The Dead Fallen Leaves,' A Psychological Novel Focused On Violence Prevention

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NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Morgan Blair has released All the Dead Fallen Leaves, a psychological literary novel examining the warning signs, emotional pressures, and harmful influences that may precede an act of school violence. The book uses a fictional collection of evidence to help readers recognize distress, isolation, radicalization, and opportunities for early intervention.AvailabilityReaders interested in psychological literary fiction, violence prevention, and stories examining behavioral warning signs can purchase All the Dead Fallen Leaves in Kindle or paperback format on Amazon:A Tragedy Reconstructed Through the Evidence Left Behind'All the Dead Fallen Leaves' centers on Will Bellman, a former student who returns to his old school with his friend Taylor on October 31, 2007. Together, they carry out an attack they call "Tribulation."The outcome is established from the beginning. The story focuses on the question that follows such events: Why did it happen?Will's life is reconstructed through his journal entries, a police statement, his suicide note, and an interview with Chloe, the childhood sweetheart he left behind. The magazine interview takes place five years after the tragedy and gives Chloe an opportunity to speak publicly about Will and the events surrounding the attack.The novel never follows Will's perspective while the shooting is underway. Its attention remains on the years before the violence, allowing readers to observe his gradual movement from a troubled young person toward an irreversible decision.Recognizing Isolation, Grief, and Dangerous InfluenceWill carries deep guilt following a childhood accident that killed his sister and left him physically and emotionally scarred. Bullying intensifies his isolation, while his belief that he is undeserving of love prevents him from accepting support.His circumstances begin to change when Taylor transfers to the school. Taylor gives Will a sense of companionship and shared purpose. He also introduces an increasingly dangerous influence through his obsession with the Columbine killers.The novel explores what has become known as the "Columbine Effect," in which individuals idolize previous attackers, adopt their ideas, or become inspired to commit similar acts. Will's progression incorporates recognizable red flags through personal experiences, relationships, and written evidence."The purpose of this story is prevention," said Morgan Blair, author of All the Dead Fallen Leaves. "People may forget a list of warning signs, yet they often remember a story. My hope is that Will's journey encourages someone to seek help, check on a friend, or recognize a dangerous pattern before lives are lost."Research Shaped by a Commitment to AwarenessMorgan first developed the novel as a short story after watching a documentary about Columbine during a period of personal grief. Readers familiar with the case encouraged its expansion, leading to a first draft completed in three months and followed by two years of editing.Randy Brown, a Columbine parent, read an early draft and encouraged Morgan to release it. The author later connected with Kyle from the YouTube channel Dire Trip and began assisting with research for a documentary series about Columbine.This background helped shape the book's treatment of imitation, fixation, emotional deterioration, and missed opportunities for intervention. The story humanizes its central character while maintaining his responsibility for the harm he causes. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Morgan BlairMorgan Blair is an author of psychologically driven fiction who prefers to maintain a private public identity. Morgan combines extensive research with character-focused storytelling to explore difficult subjects, human behavior, and the consequences of overlooked emotional distress. Morgan has also contributed research to Dire Trip's documentary work concerning Columbine and its continuing cultural impact.

Morgan Blair

Author of All the Dead Fallen Leaves

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Author Morgan Blair Releases 'All the Dead Fallen Leaves,' a Psychological Novel Focused on Violence Prevention News Provided By XLIM October 24, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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