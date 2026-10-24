Mindstir Media's Book Promotion Services Earn Top Rankings From Techbullion And Inscmagazine In 2026

Award-winning marketer known for its approach to book marketing, celebrity endorsements, national media publicity, bestseller campaigns, and more.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing and book promotion services company, has earned top rankings in two 2026 industry publications recognizing the best book marketing services available to authors. TechBullion named MindStir Media the Best Overall Book Marketing Company, while INSCMagazine placed the company first in its list of the six best book marketing services for 2026.The recognition comes as independent authors face increasing competition for reader attention and seek professional marketing solutions that extend beyond traditional book launches.Founded in 2009 by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media offers a comprehensive selection of book promotion services designed to help authors increase visibility, attract readers, generate publicity, and build stronger author brands.Two Publications Recognize MindStir Media's Book Marketing ServicesIn its January 2026 article, "Best Book Marketing Services 2026," TechBullion ranked MindStir Media first overall, highlighting the company's integrated approach to marketing, publicity, author positioning, and long-term visibility.INSCMagazine subsequently placed MindStir Media at the top of its August 2026 article, "The 6 Best Book Marketing Services to Boost Your Sales and Reach in 2026." The publication highlighted the company's comprehensive marketing offerings, including public relations, bestseller campaigns, influencer marketing, and digital advertising.Together, these rankings underscore MindStir Media's position among the leading book promotion services for independent authors, entrepreneurs, executives, and established writers.Celebrity Endorsements and National Publicity OpportunitiesOne of MindStir Media's distinguishing features is its access to celebrity marketing opportunities that help authors differentiate their books in a crowded marketplace.The company works with recognizable entertainment and business personalities, including original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington, actress and bestselling author Mariel Hemingway, and actor Jason Cerbone, known for his role in HBO's The Sopranos.Through select promotional packages, authors can obtain celebrity video endorsements and participate in coordinated marketing campaigns designed to amplify their visibility.MindStir Media also provides opportunities for national media exposure, Times Square billboard advertising, podcast appearances, and other publicity initiatives that can help authors reach audiences beyond traditional book retail channels.Comprehensive Book Marketing Solutions for Independent AuthorsAs the publishing marketplace becomes increasingly competitive, MindStir Media offers promotional strategies that can be customized around an author's genre, target readership, marketing budget, and professional objectives.The company's book promotion services include:Amazon and Barnes & Noble Bestseller Campaigns: Coordinated promotional strategies designed to help qualifying books achieve increased visibility and compete for bestseller rankings.Book Publicity and Media Placements: Public relations campaigns designed to generate author interviews, online media coverage, and exposure through established publications.Celebrity Book Endorsements: Opportunities to incorporate recognizable entertainment and business personalities into author marketing campaigns.Amazon and Digital Advertising: Targeted advertising initiatives designed to introduce books to prospective readers.Times Square Billboard Advertising: High-profile promotional opportunities featuring books on digital billboards in New York City.Podcast Bookings and Author Interviews: Outreach designed to connect authors with relevant podcasts and interview platforms.Social Media and Author Branding: Campaigns designed to build awareness, strengthen online visibility, and support audience engagement.Book Review Outreach: Promotional initiatives encouraging legitimate reader feedback and increased engagement with published titles.The company's approach combines multiple marketing channels rather than relying exclusively on individual promotional tactics.Book Promotion Is No Longer Limited to Launch DayAlthough many authors associate book marketing with the weeks surrounding publication, MindStir Media emphasizes the importance of ongoing promotion.Previously published titles can benefit from renewed media coverage, updated advertising campaigns, celebrity marketing opportunities, and exposure to new audiences.For nonfiction authors, professional book promotion may also support broader career objectives, including speaking engagements, consulting opportunities, and industry recognition.Fiction authors can use promotional campaigns to introduce existing titles to new readers while developing audiences for future releases.MindStir Media's marketing services are available independently of its publishing packages, allowing authors who have published elsewhere to pursue additional publicity and promotional support.Nearly Two Decades of Publishing and Marketing ExperienceFounded in 2009, MindStir Media has established a presence in the independent publishing industry through its publishing, distribution, publicity, and marketing services.The company is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and has received recognition from multiple business and publishing publications.Under the leadership of founder and president J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media continues to develop marketing opportunities designed to help authors compete in today's evolving publishing marketplace.Its top rankings from TechBullion and INSCMagazine in 2026 further highlight the company's comprehensive approach to book promotion and author visibility.Authors seeking professional assistance with book marketing, publicity, bestseller campaigns, and celebrity endorsements can explore MindStir Media's complete selection of book marketing and publicity services.About MindStir MediaFounded in 2009 by USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author J.J. Hebert, MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing and book marketing company headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. A three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, MindStir Media offers professional editing, book design, worldwide distribution, publicity, celebrity endorsements, and comprehensive marketing services. In 2026, the company ranked first in book marketing services lists published by TechBullion and INSCMagazine.For more information, visit .

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+1 800-767-0531

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MindStir Media's Book Promotion Services Earn Top Rankings from TechBullion and INSCMagazine in 2026 News Provided By MindStir Media LLC October 24, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies



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