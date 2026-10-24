'Deal With Inimical Elements Firmly', Directs HM Amit Shah While Reviewing Delhi Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters and directed security agencies to deal with any inimical elements firmly ahead of INDIA Bloc's protest call on November 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau chief Mahesh Dixit, and top officials of the Home Ministry and Delhi Police attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on the overall law-and-order situation in the national capital and preparedness for the coming days.

Sources said HM Shah appreciated the Delhi Police for effectively managing recent protests and marches without allowing the situation to deteriorate.

He made it clear that no one has the right to disrupt law and order, and directed that any such elements would be dealt with firmly.

The Home Minister instructed the police to increase patrolling in sensitive areas and ensure the safety of women, elderly persons and children at public places.

He also called for greater use of CCTV cameras and artificial intelligence to keep a watch on suspicious individuals.

Special attention was ordered at all entry points to the capital to prevent anti-social elements from entering the city. More than 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF and RAF units, have already been deployed in Delhi.

The deployment, which includes women personnel, has been extended till October 31 and can be prolonged further based on the security assessment.

Meanwhile, the opposition has announced a mock parliamentary session on October 30 focusing on a proposal to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, followed by a large march to Ramleela Maidan on November 1.

However, several trade organisations in Delhi, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), have demanded the postponement of a rally proposed by the Congress and the INDIA bloc for November 1st.

In this regard, Delhi's traders have written to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, requesting that the rally be held after November 10th.

The reason cited by the traders is that a rally during the festive season would lead to economic losses.

Officials indicated that the security apparatus would continue to function strictly as per protocol to maintain peace in the national capital.