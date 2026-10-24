Gujarat Startup Launches India's First Commercial Thermal Payload Aboard Spacex Rocket

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Gujarat-based spacetech startup SatLeo Labs launched TAPAS-1, described as India's first commercial thermal payload, into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on October 1, marking a development in the country's commercial space technology sector.

TAPAS-1, short for Thermal Access Platform for Analytics and Solutions-1, was deployed on a satellite in an orbit around 500 km above the Earth.

Weighing three kg, the payload is designed to capture high-resolution images of temperature variations across different parts of the planet and process the data to generate information for applications across several sectors.

The thermal data is expected to support urban heat management, monitoring of agricultural conditions and water scarcity, and tracking of natural disasters such as floods and forest fires.

The technology is intended to provide real-time information to help monitor changing conditions and support decision-making.

The launch comes as Gujarat seeks to expand its presence in the space technology sector through the 'Gujarat Spacetech Policy 2025-30', announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The policy aims to develop the state's spacetech ecosystem and position the state as a "global hub" for manufacturing and innovation in space technology.

Gujarat is the first state in the country to introduce a dedicated policy for the sector.

SatLeo Labs has benefited from the policy, which provides support to startups and companies working in spacetech, including assistance with launch costs, support related to intellectual property rights and subsidies for testing facilities.

The policy's support measures are intended to help companies develop and test technologies while reducing some of the financial challenges associated with space missions.

The launch also reflects the emergence of a broader deep-technology ecosystem in Gujarat, where companies are expanding beyond software applications into advanced hardware and technology development in areas such as semiconductors, electronics and space.

The state's efforts are aligned with the Centre's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, which seek to strengthen domestic manufacturing and technological capabilities.

SatLeo Labs co-founder and chief technology officer R Ghosh, and co-founder and chief strategy officer Urmil Bakhai spoke about the startup and its work.

Technology expert Narottam Sahu discussed the potential applications of the thermal intelligence generated by TAPAS-1, while Neha Kumari, Mission Director at GSEM, outlined the support available under the state's spacetech policy.