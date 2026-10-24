Rajnath Singh And Yogi Adityanath Meet In Varanasi Ahead Of PM Visit

Varanasi Prepares for Prime Minister Modi's Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to the holy city. On Saturday, Singh visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sankat Mochan Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi and offered prayers, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Sunday, October 25, during which he will inaugurate a garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, witness an Indian Air Force aerial display at Namo Ghat and inaugurate the Reserve Bank of India's Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar. At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, followed by the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat at around 1 pm, where he will attend as the chief guest.

Defence Minister's Strategic Briefing

Earlier, Defence Minister Singh on Friday exhorted the Army Commanders to closely monitor geopolitical as well as regional developments and remain prepared for future challenges. Addressing the Army Commanders' Conference in the national capital, he emphasised the need for a long-term strategic vision spanning the next 20-30 years, and called upon the senior leadership of the Indian Army to remain equally prepared to respond to immediate and emerging challenges. He stressed that strategies must remain dynamic and flexible, enabling timely adjustments to changing circumstances.

According to the Ministry of Defence, commending the Defence Forces for adapting to evolving operational circumstances, Rajnath Singh highlighted that innovative thinking, enhanced synergy and superior coordination, complemented by advanced weaponry, contributed to the success of Operation Sindoor.

Chief Minister's Review of State Preparations

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting via video conferencing regarding the PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) examination scheduled to take place across the state on Sunday. The Chief Minister joined the meeting from the Varanasi Commissionerate auditorium, while senior officials participated from Lucknow.

During his visit to Varanasi, Adityanath also inspected Namo Ghat. The Chief Minister's visit comes ahead of the Indian Air Force's Air Show at Varanasi's Namo Ghat on October 25, with preparations underway for the event, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the chief guest. He later offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the city.

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