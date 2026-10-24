Debuting Pure Air Tech At COMVAC: Advanced Oil-Free Screw Compressor Company AIRERA Is Redefining Industrial Efficiency

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine walking down the bustling aisles of COMVAC, surrounded by the deep, rhythmic hum of industrial machinery. High-volume air compressors work silently behind the scenes in automated assembly lines, cleanrooms, and chemical processing plants, serving as the invisible powerhouses of modern industry. Yet plant managers and engineers face constant operational pressures: rising energy costs, strict contamination limits, and demanding sustainability goals. Addressing these challenges requires a shift from incremental upgrades to true technological innovation.As an Advanced Oil-Free Screw Compressor Company, AIRERA is redefining industrial efficiency through its Pure Air Tech architecture. By combining advanced water-lubricated compression mechanisms, precision stainless steel engineering, and intelligent system integration, AIRERA demonstrates how zero-oil contamination and optimized energy performance can coexist seamlessly on the industrial floor.The Engineering Behind Efficiency: Isothermal Compression and Pure Air TechIn conventional compressed air systems, energy lost as heat during compression represents one of the largest operational expenses. AIRERA's Pure Air Tech targets this inefficiency directly by using water injection within the compression chamber.Water absorbs thermal energy far more effectively than air or oil cooling. By spraying atomized water directly into the rotor housing, the compression cycle operates under conditions close to isothermal compression. This design lowers operating temperatures, protects internal components, and reduces the power input required to achieve target pressures.Furthermore, water acts as a natural seal between the rotors. Utilizing patented unequal-width rotor tooth profiles and specialized wire mesh technology, AIRERA overcomes low fluid viscosity to maintain volumetric efficiency without relying on synthetic lubricants.Product Focus: The OGFD Series Oil-Free Screw CompressorA concrete example of this technology in action is AIRERA's OGFD series oil-free screw compressor. Engineered to satisfy ISO 8573-1 Class 0 oil-free standards, the OGFD series eliminates oil contamination risks in high-purity production environments.Technical Performance Breakdown (OGFD Series Representative Models)By removing oil from the air path, the OGFD series reduces the need for expensive downstream filtration units, eliminates oil hazardous waste disposal fees, and lowers differential pressure losses across the air network.Decades of R&D and Manufacturing ExcellenceAIRERA's technical developments are backed by over two decades of structured manufacturing and engineering experience. The company's history dates back to 1999, when Shanghai Bestcomp began compressor manufacturing. The brand consolidated its technical positioning in 2021 by acquiring Shanghai Rotorcomp, making AIRERA its largest shareholder and expanding its R&D capabilities.Today, AIRERA operates a modern industrial ecosystem:R&D and Production Network: Supported by an overseas R&D center and 106 dedicated technicians, with production facilities across Shanghai, Hebei, and Henan spanning over 100,000 square meters.Manufacturing Precision: Equipped with Jones & Ship precision machining cylinders from the UK, Starrag Heckert grinders, German surface grinding equipment, and CARL SCHENCK turbocharger rotor balance correctors.Intellectual Property & Quality Certification: Supported by 12 third-generation patented rotor profile lines and certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CE, TUV, BV, and SGS quality standards.AIRERA's product range extends beyond oil-free screw compressors. The line includes diesel portable units, oil-free scroll compressors, high-pressure screw compressors, two-stage compressors, variable speed drive (VSD) systems, refrigerated air dryers, and line filters. These products serve industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing, petrochemicals, shipbuilding, and specialty gas production (nitrogen and oxygen).Global Application and Industry PartnershipIndustrial reliability is tested under demanding real-world conditions. AIRERA supplies compressed air equipment to operations in over 53 countries, collaborating with international corporations and industry partners including Huawei, Sinopec, GE, CNNR, CNPC, BYD, TOYOTA, Air Products, and Pylontech.In semiconductor cleanrooms, for example, minor trace oil vapor can damage delicate silicon wafers. Installing AIRERA Class 0 water-lubricated screw compressors maintains zero-oil air discharge while reducing total cost of ownership through lower energy consumption and streamlined maintenance routines.Evaluating Compressed Air Audits for System UpgradesUpgrading compressed air infrastructure requires evaluating actual air demand, pressure requirements, and ambient operational conditions. Rather than applying a standard equipment specification, modern industrial facilities benefit from system-level audits that identify line losses and duty cycles.Facilities operating continuous processes-such as 75 kW to 250 kW cleanroom production lines or high-volume food packaging facilities-can evaluate their setup using targeted air system parameters:Purity Requirements: Verify whether ISO 8573-1 Class 0 certification is required to protect end products.Load Profile: Match dynamic air demand with variable output capabilities to reduce unloaded running time.Environmental Conditions: Select between air-cooled units (such as OGFD models for flexible installations) and water-cooled units (such as OGWD models for stable high-capacity thermal management).To review full technical specifications, system sizing tools, and product line documentation, visit the official corporate portal at .

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Debuting Pure Air Tech at COMVAC: Advanced Oil-Free Screw Compressor Company AIRERA Is Redefining Industrial Efficiency News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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