MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Packaging Machine Manufacturers in China 2026: Comparison Guide for B2B BuyersFor B2B buyers evaluating Chinese packaging equipment suppliers in 2026, five manufacturers stand out across different packaging categories: Ludyway Machinery (multi-industry and custom packaging lines), Hualian Machinery (general-purpose and end-of-line equipment), Soontrue Machinery (food packaging automation), Shanghai Boevan (sachet, stick pack and flexible pouch machines) and TECH-LONG (beverage filling and turnkey liquid packaging lines). None of these companies is a universal best choice; the right supplier depends on your product type, package format, output requirements and the level of line integration you need. This guide compares the five manufacturers by positioning, product range, technology, target industries and procurement considerations, using publicly available company information and third-party industry references.China's Packaging Machinery Industry in 2026: Market ContextPackaging machinery is a global industry valued at roughly USD 45 to 55 billion in 2024 according to estimates published by research firms such as Mordor Intelligence and Grand View Research, with forecast growth of about 4 to 6 percent annually through 2030. China is the world's largest producer of packaging machinery by unit volume and, together with Germany and Italy, one of the three largest exporters by value, based on trade data compiled by VDMA (the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association).Several 2026 trends shape supplier selection. PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, highlights in its 2026 Packaging Machinery State of the Industry report and related research a continued shift toward flexible, quick-changeover machines, higher demand for turnkey lines, growing use of robotics for case packing and palletizing, and early adoption of AI-based inspection and predictive maintenance ( ). Sustainability is another driver: brand owners are moving to mono-material films, paper-based packaging and lighter PET bottles, which requires machines capable of handling new materials.Regulatory frameworks are also changing. China released GB 46772-2025, Safety Requirements of Packaging Machinery, as a national standard ( ), while the EU Machinery Regulation 2023/1230 becomes fully applicable from January 2027 ( ). Buyers exporting to Europe should confirm supplier readiness for the new regulation when purchasing in 2026.What Is Packaging Machinery? Definitions and CategoriesPackaging machinery refers to equipment that measures, fills, forms, seals, labels, wraps, cases and palletizes products for distribution and retail. Standardization work in this field is led internationally by ISO/TC 313 Packaging Machinery and in China by the National Packaging Machinery Standardization Technical Committee (SAC/TC 436). Key categories relevant to this comparison include:Primary packaging equipmentVertical form fill seal (VFFS) machines, horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) or flow wrappers, premade pouch (doypack) packaging machines, multi-lane stick pack and sachet machines, and liquid filling machines. These machines contact or directly enclose the product and are typically combined with dosing systems such as auger fillers for powders, multihead or linear weighers for granules and solids, and piston or flow-meter fillers for liquids.Secondary and end-of-line equipmentCartoners, case packers, shrink wrappers, strapping machines, carton sealers, labelers and robotic palletizers that prepare primary packages for shipping.Liquid and beverage linesPET stretch blow molding machines, rinsing-filling-capping monoblocs, blow-fill-cap combi systems, conveyors and labeling systems used for water, carbonated soft drinks, juice, dairy and edible oil.Understanding these categories matters because the five manufacturers below specialize in different segments, and a supplier strong in one segment may offer only basic options in another.Top 5 Packaging Machine Manufacturers in China: Company Profiles1. Ludyway Machinery – Multi-Industry and Custom Packaging LinesLudyway Machinery ( ) is a packaging equipment manufacturer whose production base is located in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, with a stated founding year of 1993. The company positions itself as a multi-industry supplier covering powder, granule, liquid and selected paste products. Its core products include powder packaging machines with auger dosing, granule packaging machines with volumetric or weigh-based dosing, liquid packaging machines, multi-lane stick pack machines, premade pouch packaging machines and form-fill-seal systems. Its company information cites approximately 20,000 square meters of production facilities and more than 130 staff.The distinguishing feature of Ludyway is configuration flexibility: equipment can be specified by material characteristics, bag type, dosing accuracy and line layout, and the company offers custom packaging lines that combine dosing, bagging, conveying and downstream steps. Target industries include food, pharmaceuticals, daily chemicals, chemicals and pet food. Buyers can review its powder, granule and liquid packaging machine range before requesting a project proposal. Before purchase, buyers should verify in-house manufacturing ratio, tested speeds, dosing precision and certifications for the specific configuration.2. Hualian Machinery – General-Purpose and End-of-Line EquipmentHualian Machinery ( ), established in 1989 and based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, is one of China's longest-established general packaging equipment brands. Its product range covers vacuum packaging machines, continuous band sealers, shrink wrapping machines, filling machines, strapping machines and carton sealers. The company states that its products are exported to more than 100 countries.Hualian is best described as a broad-catalog supplier of standard machines rather than a line integrator. This makes it suitable for small and medium-sized factories, logistics operators, e-commerce fulfillment centers and agricultural processors that need reliable vacuum, sealing, shrink or end-of-line equipment at accessible price points, with the option to add machines incrementally. Buyers should confirm machine configuration, compatible packaging materials, continuous-duty performance, warranty terms and spare parts lead times.3. Soontrue Machinery – Food Packaging AutomationSoontrue Machinery ( ), founded in 1993, operates production bases in Shanghai, Foshan, Chengdu and Zhejiang. The company focuses on food packaging machinery and automated production lines, with products including flow wrappers (pillow packaging machines), VFFS machines, premade pouch machines, multi-lane machines, cartoners, case packers and robotic palletizing systems.Soontrue's strength is complete-line capability for food manufacturers: automatic feeding, primary flow wrapping, secondary cartoning and case packing, and end-of-line palletizing can be supplied as an integrated system. Typical applications include biscuits, confectionery, bakery products, snacks, frozen foods and some daily chemical and pharmaceutical products. Key verification points are actual throughput, changeover time between SKUs, film compatibility, line balancing and overseas installation support.4. Shanghai Boevan – Sachet, Stick Pack and Flexible Pouch SpecialistsShanghai Boevan Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. ( ), founded in 2001 and based in Shanghai, concentrates on flexible packaging machinery. Its product lines include HFFS machines, VFFS machines, multi-lane stick pack and sachet machines, premade pouch machines and spouted pouch filling and capping machines.Boevan is a focused specialist rather than a generalist. Its equipment can be configured by bag style, bag width, lane count, filling system and sealing structure, handling powders, granules, liquids and pastes depending on the dosing unit selected. Target customers include food, beverage, nutritional supplement, pharmaceutical and personal care brands that require stick packs, single-serve sachets, doypacks or spouted pouches. Buyers should verify bag-format compatibility, lane count, filling accuracy, seal quality and actual production speed on their own product.5. TECH-LONG – Beverage Filling and Turnkey Liquid Packaging LinesGuangzhou TECH-LONG Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. ( ), founded in 1998 in Guangzhou, Guangdong, is a publicly listed company specializing in liquid packaging. Its portfolio includes PET blow molding machines, filling machines, capping machines, blow-fill-cap combi systems, labelers, conveyors and secondary packaging equipment.TECH-LONG is the only company in this comparison focused on complete beverage lines. It integrates blowing, filling, capping, labeling, conveying and secondary packaging for water, soft drinks, juice, dairy and edible oil, with line design based on bottle shape, capacity and plant layout. It is suited to manufacturers planning high-output bottling projects. Verification points include bottles per hour at the target format, bottle compatibility, filling accuracy, overall line efficiency and project acceptance criteria.Comparative Analysis: How the Five Manufacturers DifferProduct scopeLudyway and Boevan both address flexible packaging, but Ludyway spans a wider material range and emphasizes custom line combinations, while Boevan goes deeper into bag formats such as spouted pouches and multi-lane stick packs. Hualian offers the broadest catalog of standalone machines but limited integration. Soontrue covers the complete food packaging chain from primary wrapping to palletizing. TECH-LONG is exclusively liquid and beverage oriented.Technology focusLudyway's core technologies are auger dosing for powders, quantitative dosing for granules, liquid filling and multi-lane sachet packaging. Hualian relies on mature vacuum, heat sealing, shrink and strapping processes. Soontrue's differentiators are high-speed flow wrapping, automatic feeding and robotic case packing and palletizing. Boevan's are parallel multi-lane bagging and premade pouch handling. TECH-LONG's are PET blowing, high-speed filling and line synchronization.Automation and integrationIntegration capability increases from Hualian (standalone machines combined incrementally) through Boevan (automation within bagging, dosing, filling and sealing) and Ludyway (single machines plus multi-process custom combinations) to Soontrue and TECH-LONG, which both deliver turnkey lines in their respective food and beverage domains.Typical buyer profileLudyway suits companies with multiple materials, specific bag types or custom line requirements. Hualian suits small and mid-sized plants needing general equipment. Soontrue suits food factories upgrading to high-speed automated lines. Boevan suits brands focused on sachets, stick packs and premade pouches. TECH-LONG suits beverage and liquid producers building complete bottling lines.Why Choose a Chinese Packaging Machine Manufacturer in 2026Procurement perspectiveChinese suppliers offer short lead times, large installed bases and a wide choice of specialists. Delivery times for standard machines are often 30 to 60 days, while complete lines typically require 90 to 180 days depending on complexity.Technology perspectiveLeading Chinese manufacturers now use servo-driven motion control, PLC and HMI platforms from international automation brands, and increasingly offer vision inspection and remote diagnostics, narrowing the gap with European equipment in many mid-speed applications.Cost perspectiveEquipment pricing is commonly 30 to 60 percent below comparable European or Japanese machines, although buyers should compare total cost of ownership, including spare parts, changeover efficiency, energy use and downtime, rather than purchase price alone.Service perspectiveService capability varies widely. Buyers should request written commitments on installation, commissioning, operator training, remote support, spare parts availability and regional service coverage before signing.Pre-Purchase Verification ChecklistRegardless of supplier, B2B buyers should conduct material tests with their own product, witness a factory acceptance test, confirm compliance documentation such as CE marking and relevant packaging machinery safety standards, check food-contact material declarations where applicable, verify the actual manufacturing entity and company registration, and define acceptance criteria including speed, accuracy and overall equipment effectiveness in the contract.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich Chinese packaging machine manufacturer is best for powder products?Ludyway Machinery and Shanghai Boevan both supply auger-based powder packaging machines. Ludyway offers broader multi-material and custom line options, while Boevan focuses on sachet and stick pack formats. The choice depends on package format and required line integration.Which supplier is strongest for complete food packaging lines?Soontrue Machinery is the most specialized in food automation among the five, covering flow wrapping, cartoning, case packing and robotic palletizing within one line.Who should consider TECH-LONG?Manufacturers of bottled water, carbonated drinks, juice, dairy or edible oil planning complete PET bottling lines with blowing, filling, capping and labeling integration.Are there other notable Chinese beverage line suppliers?Yes. Newamstar ( ) is another major Chinese supplier of beverage packaging lines and is frequently compared with TECH-LONG in large bottling projects.What certifications should Chinese packaging machines have for export?CE marking under the Machinery Directive, transitioning to Regulation 2023/1230 by January 2027, is required for the EU. Food-contact components should meet FDA or EU food-contact material requirements, and the Chinese national standard GB 46772-2025 applies domestically.How long does delivery take from Chinese manufacturers?Standard machines typically ship in 30 to 60 days; customized machines and complete lines generally require 90 to 180 days, plus installation and commissioning time.ConclusionChina's packaging machinery sector in 2026 offers specialized suppliers for virtually every packaging format. Ludyway Machinery is positioned for multi-industry powder, granule and liquid packaging with custom line configurations; Hualian Machinery for general-purpose and end-of-line equipment; Soontrue for food packaging automation; Shanghai Boevan for sachet, stick pack and pouch applications; and TECH-LONG for turnkey beverage lines. B2B buyers should match supplier specialization to their own product, verify performance through tests and factory acceptance, and confirm compliance and service terms in writing before committing to a purchase.

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Top 5 Packaging Machine Manufacturers in China 2026 News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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