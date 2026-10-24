2-Stage Screw Compressor Factory: AIRERA Secures TUV Class 0 Certification To Lead Pharma And Food-Grade Air

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pharma and Food-Grade Air SolutionsIn highly sensitive industrial manufacturing, particularly within the pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors, the procurement logic for compressed air systems differs fundamentally from standard manufacturing applications. Compressed air in these environments acts as a direct or indirect contact medium during processing, tablet coating, sterile pneumatic conveying, and packaging. A single micro-liter of oil carryover can ruin entire production batches, trigger costly regulatory recalls, and compromise product safety. Consequently, engineering and procurement teams in these industries do not evaluate air compressors merely on flow rate or upfront capital cost; they demand absolute purity, continuous operational reliability, and verifiable compliance with stringent international standards. Operating as an Authority 2-stage Screw Compressor Factory, AIRERA addresses these uncompromising industry demands by delivering engineering solutions that eliminate contamination risks while maintaining high energy efficiency across continuous, heavy-duty production cycles.Technical Operational Challenges in High-Purity Compressed Air SystemsMaintaining a strictly oil-free air delivery system presents significant thermodynamic and mechanical engineering challenges. Compression naturally generates substantial thermal energy. In conventional oil-injected units, oil serves as both a lubricant and a primary cooling agent inside the compression chamber. When oil is entirely removed to safeguard air purity, compressors experience severe thermal stress, accelerated mechanical wear, and potential power loss if the compression process is managed within a single stage. Single-stage dry compression under high pressure ratios leads to elevated discharge temperatures, which strain internal seals and compromise long-term mechanical integrity.To resolve these thermodynamic limitations without introducing liquid lubricants into the compression chamber, advanced process engineering relies on multi-stage compression with intercooling. Dividing the pressure workload across two distinct stages significantly reduces the internal pressure ratio and discharge temperature of each stage. This dynamic improves volumetric efficiency and lowers overall electrical consumption, ensuring the system delivers high airflow while maintaining complete physical isolation between the air stream and internal lubricants.Engineering Architecture Behind TUV Class 0 CertificationAIRERA has secured TUV Class 0 Certification under ISO 8573-1 standards, verifying that its dry oil-free air compressors generate zero detectable oil content across all operating phases. This level of purity is achieved through deliberate structural design rather than downstream filtration alone.At the core of AIRERA dry screw compression units is a dual-seal isolation design that physically separates the air compression chamber from the gear lubrication chamber. On the compressed air side, the shaft relies on a non-abrasive sealing system utilizing stainless steel spring-loaded metal rings. On the lubrication side, a precision-engineered copper labyrinth seal prevents oil vapors from migrating toward the compression zone. Because these seal components operate without direct mechanical contact, they eliminate friction wear while maintaining a permanent physical barrier between lubricant and process air.Thermal management is further optimized through an independent double-stage air intake system. By isolating the inlet air flow path, intake temperatures remain equal to ambient surroundings, reducing intake pressure losses and maximizing volumetric delivery. The primary and secondary air compression hosts are paired with precision-designed Venturi tube mufflers and impedance-integrated silencing systems, dampening acoustic pulsation across the internal piping network. Cooling is handled by silent centrifugal fans that deliver a 15% increase in cooling airflow while reducing overall operating noise by 6 dB to 8 dB compared to conventional axial fans. For liquid-cooled configurations, high-efficiency shell-and-tube heat exchangers with threaded finned tubes direct compressed air inside the tubes, substantially boosting pressure tolerance and thermal dissipation efficiency.To prevent pneumatic control failures caused by air-line moisture or particulate buildup, AIRERA incorporates a hydraulic-actuated intake valve. By using hydraulic control rather than conventional pneumatic solenoid actuation, the intake assembly operates with consistent mechanical stability, reducing unplanned maintenance intervals and eliminating frequent component replacements.Practical Applications in High-Standard Processing EnvironmentsCase 1: Automated Capsule Filling and Sterile Conveying in Pharmaceutical FacilitiesIn a large-scale solid-dosage manufacturing plant, compressed air is used continuously to fluidize powders, transfer active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and actuate dosage filling mechanisms. Traces of oil in the air supply can react with active compounds, cause powder clumping, or foul sensitive pneumatic valves. Operating continuous multi-shift production, the facility requires a steady 7 to 10 bar air supply that remains completely dry and certified oil-free.Deploying an AIRERA DSR-G series 2-stage dry oil-free screw compressor equipped with a high-efficiency variable speed drive (VSD) system allows the facility to adjust output directly to fluctuating process demand. The unit's GHH oil-free air end and dual-seal arrangement ensure zero oil contamination during API pneumatic transport. Furthermore, the variable frequency system lowers energy consumption by 12% to 15% during partial-load conditions, protecting API integrity while reducing facility operating expenses.Case 2: High-Speed PET Bottle Blowing and Aseptic Packaging in Food & Beverage LinesA modern beverage bottling plant operating high-speed automated packaging lines relies on high-volume compressed air to mold PET preforms and purge bottle interiors prior to aseptic filling. Lubricant vapor in the air stream can compromise container clarity, impair seal integrity, and create food safety non-compliance risks under GFSI guidelines.By integrating AIRERA water-cooled 2-stage dry screw compressor systems, the bottling facility maintains continuous discharge pressure even during summer ambient temperature peaks. The threaded finned-tube water cooler manages thermal loads efficiently, while the high-capacity, dual-stage air intake system shields the compression elements from ambient moisture and dust. This technical setup ensures uninterrupted line operation, consistent bottle formation, and total compliance with food safety regulations.Manufacturing Capabilities and Technical HeritageAIRERA's engineering development is supported by over four decades of compressor manufacturing experience, tracing back to its foundation in 1999 under Shanghai Bestcomp Compressor Co., Ltd. The company expanded its technical and production footprint following the acquisition of Shanghai Rotorcomp in 2020. Today, AIRERA operates overseas R&D facilities alongside provincial technology centers, supported by a dedicated team of 106 R&D technicians and 12 third-generation patented production lines across manufacturing bases in Shanghai, Hebei, and Henan.To maintain precision tolerances across high-pressure screw rotors and housing assemblies, production facilities utilize advanced international machining and diagnostic infrastructure, including:German CBN screw grinding machines and high-precision horizontal machining centersBritish Jones & Shipman automatic precision cylinder grindersGerman Zeiss ACCURA 9168 three-coordinate measuring systems (CMM)German CARL SCHENCK turbocharger rotor dynamic balancing unitsSwiss Starrag Heckert precision parts grinding equipmentItalian Salvagnini automatic bending systems and TRUMPF laser cuttersThis manufacturing infrastructure enables AIRERA to manufacture a broad range of compressed air solutions, including diesel portable compressors, oil-free scroll compressors, high-pressure screw units, VSD compressors, air dryers, and line filters. These products serve demanding industrial sectors such as petrochemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, shipbuilding, mining, and specialty gas production for nitrogen and oxygen. AIRERA systems are currently deployed across more than 53 countries, supporting major industrial partners including Huawei, Sinopec, GE, CNNR, CNPC, BYD, Toyota, Air Products, and Pylontech.Optimizing Process Air InfrastructureSelecting an appropriate air compressor system requires matching specific volumetric air demands, operational pressure thresholds, and environmental conditions with the optimal equipment configuration. Facility engineers seeking to eliminate oil contamination risks, improve thermodynamic efficiency, or upgrade aging compressed air infrastructure can review detailed technical parameters, dimensional specifications, and custom configuration options directly through the

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2-stage Screw Compressor Factory: AIRERA Secures TUV Class 0 Certification to Lead Pharma and Food-Grade Air News Provided By Globalso October 24, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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