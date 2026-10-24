Russian Air Defences Down Nearly 1,300 Ukrainian Drones In Past Day

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Oct 24 (IANS) Russian air defence systems shot down 1,297 Ukrainian drones and five cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry said Saturday.

The intercepted missiles included one SCALP air-launched cruise missile and four long-range Neptune cruise missiles, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian operational-tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery also struck energy and transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian forces, sites used to store and launch long-range drones, and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, three people were found dead after rubble was cleared following a Ukrainian missile strike on an enterprise in the Russian city of Oryol, regional Governor Andrei Klychkov said in a social media post.

The strike occurred Friday afternoon as workers were leaving the facility for the day. Eight other people were injured, five of whom were in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump has brokered a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the southern Ukrainian city of Oleshky, securing an agreement to halt military operations to allow humanitarian assistance and the evacuation of civilians trapped in the war-ravaged city.

The ceasefire, scheduled to take effect on October 29, will establish a designated safe passageway for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

The agreement follows direct negotiations conducted by Melania Trump and her representative with Russian and Ukrainian leadership. The First Lady served as the "Exclusive Intermediary" between the two countries, helping establish the objectives, procedures, timing and operational arrangements.

The White House described the agreement as a humanitarian intervention aimed at assisting thousands of civilians, particularly elderly residents who remain in the frontline city.

“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” Melania Trump said.

She said the remaining population consisted mainly of elderly residents facing severe shortages of essential supplies.

–IANS

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