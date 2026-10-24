Assam Rifles Holds Interaction With India-Myanmar Border Villagers In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 24 (IANS) Assam Rifles held an interaction with villagers living along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur to strengthen security, promote peace and enhance cooperation with local communities, officials said on Saturday.

A Defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles organised a security interaction at Yangoubung in Manipur's Tengnoupal district (formerly under Chandel district), to strengthen peace, security and community engagement.

He added that the high-level meeting brought together 10 village chiefs alongside local community leaders to establish a robust common platform for constructive dialogue, mutual trust and enhanced operational coordination within the security force's Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Key deliberations during the interaction focused on a comprehensive review of the prevailing security situation across the region, critical operational developments along the India-Myanmar Border (IMB) and the ongoing progress of border fencing.

The security force underscored the paramount importance of seamless information sharing and joint vigilance between local residents and security personnel to safeguard territorial integrity and maintain regional stability, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the interactive forum facilitated an authentic exchange of local perspectives, addressing regional security concerns while reinforcing a shared sense of collective responsibility for long-term peace.

Active participation from the village chiefs and local leadership highlighted the indispensable role of civil-military cooperation and grassroots engagement in resolving security challenges, he said.

The spokesman added that through this initiative, Assam Rifles successfully solidified community bonds and reaffirmed its dedicated role as a partner in maintaining peace, harmony and security throughout Manipur.

Five Manipur districts -- Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- shares a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the progress of the ongoing India-Myanmar border fencing works at a meeting with senior officials.

A Lok Bhavan official said that the Governor during the review meeting asked the officials to expedite the India-Myanmar border fencing works along Manipur.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh recently in a NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi stressed the need for stronger management of the long international border, better surveillance systems and joint action against drug trafficking, arms smuggling and human trafficking.

The Chief Minister also told the NITI Aayog that to check illegal arms and drug smuggling across the India-Myanmar border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has completed 50 km of border fencing.

Work on another 80 km has started, he had said.