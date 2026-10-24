Special Executive Magistrate Directs Delhi Police To Share Documents

SEM Directs Disclosure of Evidence

Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station on Saturday directed Delhi Police to supply the documents and material to Neha Bora. Thereafter, the material was supplied. The SEM granted time to respond to Neha Bora, who appeared before it on Saturday. After scrutiny of the material relied upon by the Police, she will respond on the issues connected with the issuance of the show cause notice. SEM Ritu Raj (ACP) directed the police to give all the material and documents to Neha Bora pursuant to the direction given by the Delhi High Court. The matter has been listed for hearing on October 28. Advocate Abhik Chimni alongwith Pranjal Abrol appeared for Neha Bora. It was submitted that she needs the material to know what the police have against her. Advocates Prashanth Prakash and Bhairo Prasad, Legal Consultants, alongwith Investigating Officer, appeared for Delhi Police. He submitted that Neha Bora organised a press conference before coming to attend the proceedings. She said that she will not file a peace bond in public. She should say before the court whatever she wants to say.

High Court Upholds Preventive Proceedings

The Delhi High Court on October 23 refused to interfere with preventive proceedings initiated against AISA president Neha Bora, holding that the show-cause notice issued to her by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) met the requirements of law and that the safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court had not been violated at this stage. Justice Subramonium Prasad had observed that the notice was issued after the SEM considered a police report, accompanying material and the submission of the police officer concerned, and formed an opinion that there were sufficient grounds to initiate proceedings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court had said the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Madhu Limaye v. Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Monghyr had not been violated at the stage under consideration. It dismissed Bora's petition challenging the notice that required her to show cause why she should not furnish a personal bond of ₹10,000 with one surety in a like amount to maintain peace.“The Impugned Notice meets the requirements of a show cause notice under Chapter IX of the BNSS,” the court said, adding that the SEM must ensure compliance with the applicable legal safeguards during subsequent proceedings.

Background of the Case

The judgment records that the SEM's order dated October 17, 2026, was based on a kalandara submitted by the police along with supporting material. The SEM also recorded the submission of Sub-Inspector Vaishali Tushir before concluding that there were sufficient grounds to initiate preventive proceedings. According to the police report, Bora had allegedly participated in protest-related activities despite prohibitory orders and called people to gather at Mandi House on October 16. The police further alleged that she had been involved in efforts to mobilise people for an unauthorised demonstration at Central Park, Connaught Place, and that there was an apprehension of a breach of public peace and tranquillity. The police material also referred to earlier protest-related activities and the possibility of further demonstrations. These allegations formed part of the material considered by the SEM while initiating the proceedings. Bora was detained by Delhi Police on October 16 after she posted on Instagram inviting people to gather at Mandi House at 5 pm. She was released the following day, when the SEM issued the notice under Sections 126 and 130 of the BNSS. (ANI)

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