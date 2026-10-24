Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Condemns Vandalism During Anti-SUMP Protests

CM Condemns Post-Bandh Violence in Pasighat

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat following the 12-hour bandh called in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on October 23 by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The Chief Minister said that the bandh remained largely peaceful in Siang and Upper Siang districts and in Pasighat during the day.

"However, incidents were reported in Pasighat after the bandh period ended, continuing into the early hours of October 24, until around 3.30 am. Properties affected included a police station, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) complex and the NHPC office. The residences of local MLA Oni Panyang and senior MLA Ninong Ering were also vandalised, with reports of looting and theft. The residence of state BJP president Kaling Moyong was similarly ransacked and vandalised," the Chief Minister said.

Call for Peace and Constructive Dialogue

The Chief Minister said that while the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy, it was important that demonstrations remained within the bounds of the law and did not result in damage to property or disruption of public order. He said the incidents in Pasighat were regrettable and called upon all sections of society to maintain peace and ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

Government Open to Discussing the SUMP Project

On the concerns surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Khandu reiterated that the State government remained open to discussions with all organisations, associations and other stakeholders. He said the government was willing to engage in a detailed exchange of views on the project, including its potential benefits, possible adverse impacts and the concerns and apprehensions expressed by local communities. "The government's doors are always open. Any organisation or association that wants to discuss the SUMP project is welcome. People should question the government, discuss the possible benefits and negative aspects of the project, and seek clarification on their concerns," he said.

Khandu stated that the government had undertaken outreach efforts and invited stakeholders to participate in meetings. He encouraged organisations to make use of these opportunities to present their views and seek clarifications through direct engagement. He offered to meet representatives of organisations from the Siang region in Itanagar or Pasighat, or at any other location convenient to them. He also said he was willing to visit a place proposed by the stakeholders, accompanied by the concerned government departments, for discussions on the project.

Reiterating the government's stated position on the SUMP project, the Chief Minister said that public consensus would remain central to the process of taking it forward. He urged organisations and community representatives to participate in round-table discussions to address concerns, clarify doubts and facilitate a better understanding of the project. CM Khandu said differences of opinion should be addressed through dialogue and democratic processes, rather than actions that could affect public safety and law and order. The Chief Minister appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and come forward for constructive engagement with the government on the SUMP project.

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