US Warns Of Increased Houthi Attack Threats In Updated UAE Advisory

US Updates Travel Advisory for UAE

The US has updated its travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, highlighting an increased threat of potential armed attacks by "Iranian-supported Houthi forces" in the region. While the formal advisory level remains at "Reconsider Travel" (Level 3) with no changes to risk indicators, the updated advisory issued by the US Embassy and Consulate in the UAE explicitly warns of heightened security risks and regional escalation. "Reconsider Travel to the United Arab Emirates due to terrorism and armed conflict," the official advisory states. "There were no changes to the advisory level or risk indicators. Advisory summary was updated to reflect an increase in potential armed attacks by the Iranian-supported Houthis."

Under updated security measures, US government personnel face strict travel restrictions within the UAE. "U.S. government employees working in the UAE need special authorisation to travel to military bases and critical energy infrastructure sites due to UAE government restrictions and potential security risks," the advisory stated. "Additional staffing posture adjustments may be imposed on U.S. personnel under Chief of Mission security responsibility due to evolving security issues."

Regional Hostilities and Security Risks

Addressing the threat of regional hostilities, the US Embassy cited ongoing Houthi military actions in neighbouring countries and warned of rapid escalation. "Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," the advisory detailed. "The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area."

Terrorism and Aviation Warnings

The advisory maintained a stern warning regarding terrorist threats within the country. "There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in the United Arab Emirates," the notice emphasised. "Terrorists may attack with little or no warning and may target tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping areas, government facilities, places of worship, and in particular locations associated with the Jewish and Israeli communities."

The US Embassy also drew attention to ongoing civil aviation risks across regional airspace. "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an advisory Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) or a Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR). This is due to risks to civil aviation operating within or near the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman region, including the UAE," the advisory noted, urging travellers to check FAA restrictions prior to departure.

Legal Compliance for Visitors

Finally, the advisory cautioned American residents and visitors regarding strict enforcement of UAE laws. "Residents and visitors should be aware the UAE has strict rules on social behavior drug possession traffic violations; financial crimes video recording officials, members of the public, infrastructure, or military activity," the notice warned. "Breaking these rules can lead to arrest, fines, or an exit ban." The US Embassy and Consulate urged Americans planning travel to consult the State Department's destination information page for complete details on local regulations and security procedures.

This comes as four explosions have detonated in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, with reports indicating the blasts occurred in the vicinity of Aden International Airport, according to Al Jazeera. The Yemeni Ministry of Information stated earlier that Houthi forces targeted the city using ballistic missiles. Following the blasts, Houthi representatives claimed responsibility, stating they had targeted the al-Nasr military camp as well as a naval military base located in Aden. Local correspondents on the ground reported hearing the series of detonations near the airport, though specific details regarding the exact cause of the explosions or potential casualties remain unconfirmed. The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, with attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

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