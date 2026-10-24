Olive Festival Opens In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Olive Festival has opened at Baku's Seaside National Park.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, and Chairman of the Board of the Seaside Boulevard Administration Khanlar Aghalarov visited the festival pavilions, which showcase olives and olive products from various producers.

The festival aims to promote Azerbaijan's longstanding olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support them, as well as contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.

The event is held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea as sponsors.

The festival will continue through October 25, featuring various entertainment programs and concerts by Azerbaijani pop stars throughout the day.

Bakıda, Dənizkənarı Milli Parkın ərazisində keçirilən Zeytun Festivalının açılışı olub.

Azərbaycan Prezidentinin köməkçisi Anar Ələkbərov, Dövlət Turizm Agentliyinin sədri Fuad Nağıyev, Dənizkənarı Bulvar İdarəsinin İdarə heyətinin sədri Xanlar Ağalarov festivalda pavilyonlarla tanış olublar. Pavilyonlarda müxtəlif istehsalçıların zeytun və zeytun məhsulları təqdim edilir.

Festivalın əsas məqsədi Azərbaycanın qədim zeytunçuluq ənənələrinin təbliği, yerli istehsalçıların tanıdılması və dəstəklənməsi, eləcə də bu sahədə milli brendin formalaşdırılmasına töhfə verməkdir.

Festival Dövlət Turizm Agentliyi və Dənizkənarı Bulvar İdarəsinin dəstəyi, "Absheron Olive Gardens" və "Olivea" zeytun məhsullarının sponsorluğu ilə keçirilir.

Oktyabrın 25-də də davam edəcək festivalda gün ərzində müxtəlif əyləncə proqramları, estrada ulduzlarının konsertləri də təşkil olunur.