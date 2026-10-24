SLED Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In Aiken County, Charges 3 People As Case Continues

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in Aiken County.

A deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Shiloh Heights Road near Pipeline Road in Aiken, SC. As the vehicle came to a stop, an armed man got out of the passenger seat and ran. The deputy followed, and the driver of the vehicle drove away. During the foot chase, the armed man shot the deputy several times with an AR style firearm. The deputy returned fire, and the man escaped. An AR style firearm was recovered from the scene. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries and remains there at this time. SLED was requested to investigate by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The man, later identified as Morris Laytrell Dorch, 39, was apprehended the morning of Friday, October 23, 2026, in Jacksonville, FL. He was found to have a gunshot wound to his foot. SLED charged Dorch with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The driver of the vehicle was located and identified as Teondra Coleman, 32. SLED charged Coleman with Misprision of a Felony on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Coleman was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center. On Friday, October 23, 2026, Coleman was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.

Leviel Priester 41, was charged with Accessory After the Fact on Friday, October 23, 2026, and was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office publicly identified the deputy as Preston Metts.

Details can be found in the arrest warrants attached.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

The incident in Aiken County is the 36th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2026.

This is the 4th officer involved shooting for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office this year.

In 2025, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office had 2 officer involved shootings last year.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED's Public Information Office: ...

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