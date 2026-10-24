Efforts Underway To Ensure Government Services Reach Every Section Of Society: Tripura CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 24 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that the state government is implementing various public welfare projects aimed at the overall development and well-being of the people.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is also taking steps to ensure that government services are easily accessible to every section of society, including those at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Saha made these remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed office building of the Bishalgarh Municipal Council in Sepahijala district.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 2.88 crore.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated several projects involving the construction of cement concrete (CC) roads, drains and other civic infrastructure under the RCC Development Project in the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha said that foundation stones had been laid for various development projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year so far.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the state government is working to improve the quality of life and livelihoods of the last person in society and ensure the delivery of civic services," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities and ensuring better medical services for the people of Tripura.

He said that homeopathic and Ayurvedic medical colleges had been established as part of efforts to strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure and expand access to different systems of medicine.

Chief Minister Saha also added that trauma care centres had been introduced in every district hospital across the state to provide timely medical assistance to patients requiring emergency treatment.

"Due to the development of the healthcare system in the state, it has now become possible to perform kidney transplants within Tripura," he said, highlighting the expansion of specialised medical services in the state.

The Chief Minister added that several development projects inaugurated on Saturday were aimed at improving civic amenities and providing better services to residents of the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area.

He also told the gathering that construction of an eco-friendly electric furnace was underway in the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area and that the project would be completed soon.

The initiative is expected to add to the civic infrastructure of the municipal area, while the ongoing road and drainage projects are intended to improve basic amenities for local residents.

As part of the programme, various protective equipment was distributed among 100 sanitation workers serving in the Bishalgarh Municipal Council area.

The initiative was aimed at supporting sanitation personnel in carrying out their duties while paying attention to their safety and protection.

In another significant development, seven Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the subdivision were awarded National Quality Assurance Certificates in recognition of their compliance with the prescribed quality standards.

Additionally, nine Gram Panchayats in Bishalgarh were awarded certificates recognising them as TB-free Gram Panchayats during the event.

The recognition of the health facilities and Gram Panchayats formed part of the programme's broader focus on public health, sanitation and the delivery of essential services.

The inauguration of the new municipal council building, along with the launch of civic infrastructure projects and the distribution of safety equipment, marked a series of initiatives aimed at improving municipal administration and public amenities in the Bishalgarh area.

The programme brought together elected representatives, district administration officials and local civic authorities to mark the inauguration and highlight ongoing development activities in the subdivision.