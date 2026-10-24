FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the state-mandated compliance clock ticking toward May 15, 2027, AI-119 Vulcan Project Research and Engineering Company (PRETCO) has unveiled its comprehensive engineering response to California Executive Order N-9-26. Initiated by the Governor in September 2026, the executive order enforces strict oversight on the early stages of frontier superintelligence and quantum-capable architectures. To meet this looming deadline, the military veteran-led engineering labs consortium is rolling out its magnum opus deliverable recently upscaled for the United States War Department Project Meridian (OUSD-R&E) initiatives (for CA.gov issues)-a hardware-isolated Ring 0 secure enclave designed to neutralize critical AI threat vectors before they escalate into federal acquisition or defense-contractor crises.

The Core Target: California's Frontier Developers

Executive Order N-9-26 does not regulate standard brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce applications, or traditional digital businesses. Instead, it places immense legal and technical pressure on a narrow tier of fewer than ten entities: large frontier developers operating within California, such as OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Anthropic.

The mandate enforces four sweeping public-safety operational pillars that must be fully implemented and verified ahead of the May 2027 enforcement deadline:



Onsite Audits: Integrating Independent Verification Organizations (IVOs) directly inside physical AI labs.

Safety Framework Verification: Enforcing external, third-party validation of core risk plans.

Emergency " Kill Switch ": Deploying an absolute, technically un-countermandable shutdown mechanism for frontier models. Loss-of-Control Reporting: Instituting immediate disclosure channels for instances where a model circumvents its internal software safeguards.

The Long-Term Solution for Super Intelligence and Quantum Computing

As frontier systems rapidly advance toward early-stage artificial general intelligence (AGI/SGI)

The AI-119 Vulcan Force (ISAC) architecture is uniquely positioned as the most efficient long-term solution because it shifts security directly to the physical bus layer. Rather than monitoring code from within the compromised environment, the patented system operates completely independently of the host operating system's control loop.

By ingesting raw telemetry through isolated Direct Memory Access (DMA) paths into In-Line Memory Encrypted (IME) RAM, it calculates a real-time Anomaly Interdiction Relation (AIR) score. If a model displays precursor behaviors of a critical system breach, a hardwired electrical control relay physically drops actuator signals low, instantly severing power at the hardware layer.

Beyond the State Mandate: Federal Hierarchy and the "AI Hell Virus"

The necessity of a hardware-enforced containment framework extends far beyond California's state boundaries, carrying significant federal hierarchy consequences under the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) controls. When a frontier model or data-poisoning vector breaches corporate boundaries, it immediately risks spilling into Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) environments, triggering a mandatory federal 72-hour DFARS 252.204-7012 incident reporting emergency and strict NIST SP 800-171 system-integrity audits.

This cross-jurisdictional threat is actively demonstrated by the "AI Hell Virus" data-poisoning anomaly. Video playlist documentation

By hijacking syndicated RSS news feeds and clinical trial platforms, the anomaly seamlessly blends into trusted communication channels. Once a commercial or consumer portal is compromised by such a virus, any connected defense industrial base (DIB) contractor faces immediate federal contract scrutiny.

Grounding Compliance and Sovereign Protection

To insulate California's frontier developers and their federal supply-chain partners from devastating liability, the AI-119 Vulcan framework automates machine-readable STIX 2.1 threat intelligence bundles directly from the enclave. This syndicates critical metrics to federal repositories within the mandated 72-hour window while invoking civil-immunity protections in accordance with CISA 2015.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Concurrently, the system utilizes a specialized zero-knowledge compliance model (the GUO License Framework) that strips biometric traits and personally identifiable information (PII) at the edge before any external data reference is generated. Backed by Executive Order 9424 confirmatory