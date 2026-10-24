Manipur CM Proposes Committee Representing All 36 Communities To Promote Unity And Peace

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 24 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Saturday that the state government would initiate steps to constitute a committee representing all 36 communities of Manipur to promote unity, peace and harmony across the state.

The Chief Minister added that the initiative followed a query from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about whether a committee existed to bring all communities of Manipur together.

He said that he would consult Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and all MLAs regarding the formation of the proposed committee and appealed to the public to extend their support to the initiative.

The proposed committee would seek to foster a cohesive environment among the state's diverse communities and promote peace, harmony and inclusive development, he added.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a felicitation ceremony for hill chiefs belonging to different tribes of Manipur at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The programme followed the inauguration of the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs' Guest House at Palace Compound in Imphal, earlier in the day as part of the Mera Hou Chongba Festival 2026.

Emphasising the importance of unity and collective responsibility, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said Manipur had been defended and safeguarded through the contributions and sacrifices of all its communities throughout history.

Recalling significant historical events, including the Anglo-Manipur War and the Seven Years' Devastation, he highlighted the collective efforts of the people in confronting challenges to protect the state's land, identity and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that Mera Hou Chongba (a traditional cultural festival) 2026 would usher in peace and prosperity in Manipur and further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, unity and togetherness among its people.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Hill (Tribal) Chiefs' Guest House at Palace Compound, Imphal, marking an important step towards strengthening understanding and relationships between the hill and valley communities of Manipur.

The Chief Minister lauded Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Rajya Sabha member, for taking the initiative and making persistent efforts with the state government to ensure the construction of the facility.

Khemchand Singh said the Maharaja's commitment and sustained efforts had played an important role in bringing the project to completion.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness that many people from the hill areas, including those who had earlier been reluctant to visit Imphal for Mera Hou Chongba, had come to participate in the festival this year.

He said the guest house was not merely an infrastructure facility but also a symbol of the bonds of brotherhood and affection between the hill and valley communities.

According to the Chief Minister, the facility would provide a welcoming place for people from the hill areas whenever they visit Imphal, encouraging greater interaction and helping strengthen relationships among different communities.

Recalling Manipur's history, Khemchand Singh noted that the Maharaja of Manipur had, in earlier times, travelled to and stayed in the hill areas for more than 100 days in a year.

Reiterating the contributions of all 36 communities to the protection and preservation of Manipur, he stressed the need to carry forward this legacy of shared responsibility through mutual trust, peace and understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, current head of the royal family of the erstwhile princely state, said that in previous years, people travelling from the hill areas to participate in Mera Hou Chongba had to stay in hotels.

He said that this year, hill chiefs would be able to gather at the newly established Hill (Tribal) Chiefs' Guest House to celebrate the festival.

The Maharaja added that the state government's efforts to establish the facility would be remembered by the people of Manipur.

Mera Hou Chongba is a traditional festival that celebrates unity, brotherhood, peace and harmony among the people of Manipur.

Rooted in the state's rich cultural heritage, the festival promotes mutual respect, solidarity and peaceful coexistence among different communities while strengthening understanding and togetherness between the hill and valley regions.

The annual celebration provides an opportunity for people from different communities to come together, share cultural traditions and reinforce their common bonds.

The Hill (Tribal) Chiefs' Guest House has been constructed at a sanctioned cost of around Rs 7.12 crore under the North Eastern Council (NEC) scheme, with financial support from the NEC under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The inauguration of the guest house during Mera Hou Chongba 2026, along with the proposed initiative to establish a committee representing all 36 communities, highlights the stated emphasis on fostering dialogue, strengthening community ties and promoting peaceful coexistence across Manipur.