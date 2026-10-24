WULF Stock Hits Six-Month Weekly Low As Terawulf Secures Larger Credit Line For AI Data Center Expansion



TeraWulf shares saw the lowest weekly level over the six months, as the stock fell over 60% since June.

The company announced on Friday that its senior secured resolving credit facility from $250 million to $400 million. TeraWulf signed a 20-year lease with Anthropic for approximately 401 megawatts of IT capacity at its Justified Data Campus.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock closed at its lowest weekly level in at least six months on Friday. This continued a drop that has wiped out more than 60% of the stock's value since June. The company announced it increased its senior secured revolving credit facility by about 60% to about $400 million. This gives the company more borrowing power as it builds data centers for AI clients.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Easton, Maryland-based company changed the facility on Friday to increase total commitments from $250 million right away. In this case, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. is both the administrative agent and the collateral agent.

WULF shares have fallen more than 60% since June, closing at $11.32 on Friday for their lowest weekly close in at least six months. Source: Koyfin

WULF stock closed at $11.32, down 3.1% this week, trading between $11.07 and $13.05 during the week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WULF remained in the 'bullish' zone, accompanied by 'high' chatter levels over the past day.

TeraWulf's Revolver Gains Expansion Option

The amendment adds "an uncommitted accordion" feature that lets commitments go up by another $150 million, but only if more lenders agree to lend more money and other conditions are met. It also gets rid of a $150 million limit that was put on letters of credit.

TeraWulf said it would include the full revised agreement with its report for the three months ending September 30.

The revolver facility is expected to mature in April 2030. At the time, Patrick Fleury, the company's chief financial officer, said a widely syndicated credit facility was a major step forward for how the business operated. The deal was signed on May 7 and closed with $250 million of locked-in capacity.

Morgan Stanley Arranges TeraWulf's Key Financings

Morgan Stanley has been a key lender in TeraWulf's growth. In October 2025, the bank was the only bookrunner for a $3.2 billion senior secured notes offering by subsidiary WULF Compute. The money raised helped pay for part of an expansion of the company's data center at its Lake Mariner campus in New York.

Morgan Stanley is also the administrative agent on a separate $500 million, 364-day delayed-draw bridge facility, which finances TeraWulf's data center in Hawesville, Kentucky.

TeraWulf Expands Anthropic Deal, Sells Abernathy Stake

The company signed a 20-year lease with Anthropic (ANTHZZX) for about 401 megawatts of critical IT capacity at its Justified Data Campus in Kentucky. TeraWulf's added liquidity comes as it takes on bigger projects.

TeraWulf said that the lease will bring in about $19 billion of contracted revenue over the initial term, and up to about $33 billion if both five-year extensions are exercised. The company also agreed to sell its 50.1% share of the Abernathy joint venture for cash worth around $530 million.

Read also: <Franklin Templeton Prepares Nasdaq Debut For ETFs That Turn Stock Dividends Into Bitcoin

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.