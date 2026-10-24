Golden Chariot Luxury Train 2026-27: How To Book Tickets, Routes, Fares And Packages

The Golden Chariot luxury train has begun its 2026-27 season with upgraded facilities and a fully booked inaugural journey. Check ticket prices, travel packages, routes, departure dates and how to book tickets for upcoming journeys.

Karnataka's luxury tourist train, the Golden Chariot, began its 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 24, with upgraded interiors and enhanced dining facilities.

Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar flagged off the train from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. All 75 seats on its inaugural journey under the Pride of Karnataka itinerary were booked.

The train has undergone several improvements ahead of the new season, including redesigned guest rooms with separate living and sleeping areas.

These upgrades aim to enhance passenger comfort and provide a premium travel experience while showcasing Karnataka's heritage, culture and natural attractions.

The onboard restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka, have expanded their menus to include Jain and gluten-free meal options.

The kitchen has also been modernised with a combi oven, high-capacity induction systems and an upgraded reverse osmosis (RO) water purification plant.

Passengers can also visit Madira, the train's onboard bar.

V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Secretary of the Tourism Department, said all 75 seats on the inaugural journey had been booked, with guests travelling from India and Spain.

“We have 75 seats and all of them have been booked for the first time. The full booking for the first journey is an encouraging start. Our priority now is to sustain this demand across the season. This year, we have planned 13 luxury journeys throughout the season. Seven under Pride of Karnataka, three under Glimpses of Karnataka, and three under Jewels of Karnataka,” he said.

The six-day, five-night Pride of Karnataka itinerary includes Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Mysuru Palace, Srirangapatna, Belur and Halebidu, the coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru, Hampi and Goa.

The journey combines wildlife experiences, heritage sites, cultural attractions and scenic destinations.

Karnataka Tourism Minister K. J. George said,“Our objective is to offer world-class hospitality while showcasing the diversity of Karnataka through a carefully curated journey and position the Golden Chariot strongly in domestic and international premium tourism markets,” highlighting the state's ambition to strengthen its presence in the premium tourism segment.

According to the official tariff, the Pride of Karnataka and Jewels of South packages cost ₹4,87,500 per person, while the Glimpses of Karnataka package costs ₹3,31,500 per person.

The corresponding fares listed in US dollars are US$5,000 and US$3,400, respectively. An additional 5% GST applies.

Travellers should confirm the final fare and availability before booking.

Travellers can check departure dates, package details, fares and availability through the official Golden Chariot website.

They can select their preferred itinerary and departure date before following the official booking instructions or contacting an authorised booking channel for assistance.

As the inaugural journey is fully booked, prospective passengers should check availability for upcoming departures.

Launched in 2008, the Golden Chariot was discontinued in 2018 and relaunched in 2024. After experiencing limited demand in the seasons following its relaunch, the train enters the 2026-27 season with upgraded facilities and 13 journeys planned across three itineraries: Pride of Karnataka, Glimpses of Karnataka and Jewels of South.