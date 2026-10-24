WATCH: California Strangers Unite In Heroic Highway Rescue To Catch Man Hanging From Truck, Video Goes Viral

In a display of courage and swift action, a group of bystanders united on a San Diego highway to save a man hanging from a moving truck suspended over an overpass following a terrifying collision in California on October 20.

In a video that went viral on social media, the truck driver was seen dangling from the rear window of the vehicle, suspended high above Interstate 5, as a growing crowd of onlookers gathered on the roadway below. Sensing the danger of the situation, the bystanders quickly pooled their efforts and worked together to devise a makeshift safety net for a safe landing.

As the driver managed to climb through the window, the heroic onlookers beneath stretched out a blanket, positioning themselves directly in his landing path and bracing for impact, which softened his drop and potentially saved him from the fatal fall on the pavement.

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How Did the Truck End Up Hanging Over the Highway?

Interstate-5 in San Diego, which comes under the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol, became the centre of a terrifying scene when the moving truck collided with a sedan while traveling along the busy highway.

According to the report by Fox News, the truck was travelling southbound along Interstate 5 when it collided with a sedan and crashed into the center divider, leaving the cab of the moving truck dangling dangerously over the highway overpass. The impact was so intense that the truck burst into flames, and the driver was left trapped in the cab with black smoke filling the interior.

The driver had no option to seek an immediate exit from the rear window. A group of bystanders, who witnessed the unfolding disaster, quickly coordinated below the overpass to stretch out a heavy blanket, creating an improvised landing zone just as the driver let go. The driver dangled out of the window and gradually lowered himself as far as possible before releasing his grip into the waiting hands of the crowd below.

WATCH: Strangers rush to help as a man prepares to jump from a truck hanging over a California highway.

Dramatic footage captures bystanders gathering beneath the dangling cab, stretching out a blanket as the man climbs through the door and hangs above the roadway before letting go.

The moving truck crashes into a center divider after colliding with a sedan on I-5 in San Diego. Four occupants of the car are hospitalized, while the truck's two occupants decline medical treatment.

- Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

The driver finally managed to jump onto the blanket stretched out by the bystanders, which safely absorbed his fall and brought him to the ground unharmed. The San Diego police officers subsequently escorted the rescued away from the scene as flames spread through the truck's cab.

Both occupants of the truck reportedly declined medical treatment, while all four people in the sedan were taken to hospital.

'That's Humanity Right There': Netizens Praise Bystanders' Heroic Rescue

The viral video of bystanders rescuing a driver dangling from a truck has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens praising the strangers for risking their safety to help someone they had never met.

Taking to their X handles, many praised the bystanders for their compassion and courage, with some highlighting their willingness to help a stranger in danger, while others expressed relief that the driver survived the terrifying ordeal.

Another section of users also expressed gratitude that the driver escaped without serious injuries, while others also questioned the rescue method, with one suggesting that a car could have been positioned beneath the driver to reduce the distance of his fall.

@FoxNews It's a horrible accident, but it's bringing out the true compassion of human beings. They're all there to help this guy. that does my heart good

- Steve D (@SteveD12360) October 23, 2026

@FoxNews That short of a jump, he could've landed on his head and did no-handed headspin. Blankets were a bit much. lol

- Art (@marboclepto) October 24, 2026

@MarioNawfal Terrifying scene on I-5 San Diego! Respect to the bystanders who rushed to help. Driver is so lucky to be alive!

- M.Saeed (@MSaeed_Azad) October 23, 2026

@MarioNawfal Glad the driver made it out. Every contractor watching just went and double checked their trailer straps

- Epic (@EpicZacharia) October 24, 2026

Hope everyone involved makes a full recovery

- Samson (@Samson599716) October 24, 2026

@FoxNews Thank god for the blanket...... ‍♂️

- Resist The System (@tdat262) October 23, 2026

@FoxNews That would have been better off driving one of their cars right underneath and having him drop a few feet right on to the roof.

- Nicobart (@nick_weing14482) October 24, 2026

@FoxNews This is what true humanity looks like! Putting everything aside to help someone in need.

- Sofia (@Sofia68522jx) October 24, 2026

@FoxNews people standing under a truck cab to catch a stranger theyve never met, we still got it

- sofie e. (@sophiar4_5) October 24, 2026

@FoxNews Those strangers didn't even know this man, yet they were ready to catch him with a blanket.

That's humanity right there.

They could have stood back and watched, but they chose to risk getting involved to save a life. ❤️

- Reel X Entertainment (@ReelXEnt) October 23, 2026

@FoxNews Those people who rushed to help are real heroes.

- Dara Godfrey (@Daragodfrey) October 24, 2026

Meanwhile, CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro stated that the truck collided with a Volkswagen Jetta around 9: 40 am on I-5 just south of Washington Street. The crash also sparked a fire and caused major traffic disruptions, with several lanes remaining closed for hours as crews cleared the wreckage.

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