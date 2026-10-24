Russian Forces Strike Chernihiv, Fire Breaks Out, Two Injured
"State Emergency Service rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, two women have sought medical assistance," the agency said.Read also: One killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks in Chernihiv region over past day
As Ukrinform reported, one man was killed and 18 people were injured in Russian attacks in the Chernihiv region over the past day.
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