Drones Attack Industrial Hub In Russia's Omsk Social Media
"The Russian Defense Ministry's air defense forces continue to repel an attack by enemy drones. The adversary's UAVs have now reached the northern industrial hub. Emergency services are working at the site. Please remain calm and report any suspicious incidents by calling 112," Omsk Region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said.Read also: Zelensky confirms strikes on oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, one more data center
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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