Hungary's Defence Industry Could Generate Billions Of Euros In Economic Value

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The development of Hungary's defence industry could generate billions of euros in additional economic value for the country, according to discussions at an international conference in Budapest.

The issue was discussed at the International Defence Financing Conference, where participants examined how rising defence spending across Europe could affect industrial production, investment and economic competitiveness.

The discussions also focused on a proposal to establish a Defence, Security and Resilience Bank. The proposed financial institution would provide long-term financing to companies operating in the defence and security sectors.

According to Ferenc Antal, a representative of Halftermayer & Partners, increasing the share of domestic value added in Hungary's defence industry from 10% to 40% could create a €14 billion difference in economic outcomes over the next four years.

The figure is based on potential scenarios and reflects the economic impact that a greater contribution from domestic industry could generate.

Experts at the conference stressed that expanding financing opportunities could strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and promote international cooperation.

The discussions highlighted the potential role of long-term investment and specialised financial instruments in supporting Europe's defence industrial base, while enabling countries such as Hungary to capture a larger share of the economic benefits associated with increased defence spending.