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Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer To Reach $2 Billion In Career Earnings

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer To Reach $2 Billion In Career Earnings


Date: 2026-10-24 12:36:07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, has set another historic record, this time in the world of finance.

Ronaldo has become the first footballer in history to reach $2 billion in career earnings.

The figure encompasses more than salaries earned under contracts with football clubs. It also includes income from advertising, sponsorship deals and the forward's personal business ventures.

Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, keeping the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Saudi club for the remainder of the agreement.

The milestone further highlights the scale of Ronaldo's commercial success beyond the football pitch, with multiple revenue streams contributing to his overall earnings.

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AzerNews

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