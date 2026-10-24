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President Ilham Aliyev Watches Opening Ceremony Of FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival

President Ilham Aliyev Watches Opening Ceremony Of FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival


Date: 2026-10-24 12:36:07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival was held at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the ceremony.

The head of state, the First Lady, their family members, and the FIFA President are watching the Azerbaijan vs Timor-Leste match.

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AzerNews

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