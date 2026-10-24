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Early Voting And Absentee Ballot Totals As Of October 23


Date: 2026-10-24 12:31:15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Press Releases

10/24/2026

Please note that these figures may be subject to change. Not all towns report on the same schedule, and regular audits are conducted throughout the early voting period to verify accuracy. These numbers do not represent final or official election results. Totals may change as verification continues.


Statewide Early Voting and Absentee Ballot Totals
Method of Voting Totals
Votes Cast as of that day through all methods
204,742
Count of Absentee Ballots Issued 63,890
Count of Absentee Ballots Returned 32,426
Count of Early Votes 172,316

Statewide Early Voting Daily and Cumulative Totals
Party Affiliation Early Votes on October 23 Early Votes to Date
All Parties 30,194 172,316
Democrats 14,528 91,672
Republicans 5,978 30,096
Unaffiliated 9,313 48,349
Other 375
 2,199

Early Voters with Same-Day Registration: 1,308

Statewide Absentee Ballot Cumulative Totals
Party Affiliation Absentee Ballots Returned to Date
All Parties 32,426
Democrats 16,823
Republicans 6,041
Unaffiliated 9,137
Other 425

Municipalities with Most Early Votes
City/Town Early Votes to Date
West Hartford 3,786
Milford 3,379
Norwalk 3,194
Fairfield 3,131
Stratford 3.122
Hamden 2,955
Stamford 2,883
Southington 2,724
Glastonbury
 2,640
Manchester 2,638

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Contact: Matthew Clyburn
...
(959) 274-6725


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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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