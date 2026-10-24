Early Voting And Absentee Ballot Totals As Of October 23
|Method of Voting
|Totals
| Votes Cast as of that day through all methods
|204,742
|Count of Absentee Ballots Issued
|63,890
|Count of Absentee Ballots Returned
|32,426
|Count of Early Votes
|172,316
|Party Affiliation
|Early Votes on October 23
|Early Votes to Date
|All Parties
|30,194
|172,316
|Democrats
|14,528
|91,672
|Republicans
|5,978
|30,096
|Unaffiliated
|9,313
|48,349
|Other
| 375
|2,199
Early Voters with Same-Day Registration: 1,308
|Party Affiliation
|Absentee Ballots Returned to Date
|All Parties
|32,426
|Democrats
|16,823
|Republicans
|6,041
|Unaffiliated
|9,137
|Other
|425
|City/Town
|Early Votes to Date
|West Hartford
|3,786
|Milford
|3,379
|Norwalk
|3,194
|Fairfield
|3,131
|Stratford
|3.122
|Hamden
|2,955
|Stamford
|2,883
|Southington
|2,724
| Glastonbury
|2,640
|Manchester
|2,638
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