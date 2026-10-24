(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Press Releases 10/24/2026 Please note that these figures may be subject to change. Not all towns report on the same schedule, and regular audits are conducted throughout the early voting period to verify accuracy. These numbers do not represent final or official election results. Totals may change as verification continues.



Statewide Early Voting and Absentee Ballot Totals Method of Voting Totals Votes Cast as of that day through all methods

204,742 Count of Absentee Ballots Issued 63,890 Count of Absentee Ballots Returned 32,426 Count of Early Votes 172,316

Statewide Early Voting Daily and Cumulative Totals Party Affiliation Early Votes on October 23 Early Votes to Date All Parties 30,194 172,316 Democrats 14,528 91,672 Republicans 5,978 30,096 Unaffiliated 9,313 48,349 Other 375

2,199

Early Voters with Same-Day Registration: 1,308

Statewide Absentee Ballot Cumulative Totals Party Affiliation Absentee Ballots Returned to Date All Parties 32,426 Democrats 16,823 Republicans 6,041 Unaffiliated 9,137 Other 425

Municipalities with Most Early Votes City/Town Early Votes to Date West Hartford 3,786 Milford 3,379 Norwalk 3,194 Fairfield 3,131 Stratford 3.122 Hamden 2,955 Stamford 2,883 Southington 2,724 Glastonbury

2,640 Manchester 2,638

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Contact: Matthew Clyburn

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(959) 274-6725

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Early Voting and Absentee Ballot Totals as of October 23 News Provided By October 24, 2026, 16:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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