Motorcycle Rally Brings Anti-Drug Message To Gujarat Ahead Of National Unity Day

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) More than 550 personnel and officers from various states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are participating in a nationwide motorcycle rally against drug abuse, which arrived in Gandhinagar on Saturday ahead of the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the theme 'Fight Against Drugs', the rally aims to spread awareness about drug abuse and promote national unity.

It is being held under the slogan“Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life”, to keep young people away from drugs and promote a healthy and empowered India.

The North Zone contingent, comprising participants travelling on more than 275 motorcycles across the four zones, entered Gujarat after passing through Haryana and Rajasthan.

The riders were accorded a traditional welcome in Gandhinagar, accompanied by a police band.

Arrangements have also been made for their overnight stay and an awareness programme in the city.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the rally from the Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar at 8 a.m. on Sunday, in the presence of a police band and a mounted police contingent.

The rally will proceed towards the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, passing through Anand and Vadodara.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had flagged off the North Zone contingent from New Delhi on October 21 for its journey to Ekta Nagar.

The rally is part of the build-up to the annual National Unity Day parade held at Ekta Nagar on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a key role in the integration of princely states into India after Independence.

A total of 45 teams from different states, Union Territories and CAPFs are participating in the initiative through four separate zones.

The contingents will converge at Ekta Nagar and take part in the National Unity Day parade on October 31, bringing the motorcycle rally to a close.