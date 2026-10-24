Eco-Tech Powers Future Living As Chery Enters Globalisation 3.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery outlined its Globalisation 3.0 strategy to more than 2,000 users and partners at the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Embracing AI, Chery aims to transform its business:“By 2035, Chery will evolve from a traditional automaker into a high-tech extensive ecosystem cluster, and we hope this transformation will, in turn, help change the world.”

Globalisation 3.0 involves restructuring Chery's organisation, moving its business focus forward and integrating into local markets. Through verifiable green and intelligent technologies and full-lifecycle user co-creation, Chery seeks to meet diverse market needs. Guided by“In somewhere, for somewhere, be somewhere,” the company aims to move beyond product sales and become part of local communities. It also seeks to understand local customs, cultures and lifestyles, rather than focusing solely on exports.

With a network covering more than 130 countries and regions, Chery is advancing local R&D, manufacturing and procurement. It seeks to create jobs and tax revenue while building lasting trust with users, partners and communities.

At the summit, Chery presented initiatives its sustainability practices. Ecosystem partners from Spain, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere jointly launched“One Nature, One Future,” encouraging action on five nature conservation themes: people, land, water, oceans and climate.

In addition, during the Summit, Ariella Ann McDonald, Regional Communications Lead for Asia at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shared the story of the global“Cherish the Nature” partnership between IUCN and Chery since 2024. Silvia Danailov, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Viet Nam, shared progress on the children's education programmes that UNICEF has carried out with the support of Chery Group in multiple countries, including Viet Nam.

With more than 20 million users worldwide, Chery is encouraging users to become ecosystem co-creation partners. It is exploring collaboration with KOLs, KOCs and other partners to turn high-tech innovation into practical products, improve product experiences and create business opportunities. Partners can participate in content communication and ecosystem value creation through collaboration.

As Chery approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027, it aims to work with global partners to connect AI innovation with user needs and create growth opportunities through ecosystem collaboration.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile Tel: +86 187 1530 2460 Email:...