October 23, 2026 – The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado has activated the Archuleta Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) to assist the Town of Pagosa Springs and surrounding areas affected by this week's flooding.

Currently, details around the severity of damage and community need are being gathered. In the meantime, individuals wanting to support the community are encouraged to donate to the fund to ensure their support goes where it is needed most.

Online donations can be made through the Community Foundation's website, swcommunityfoundation, by clicking on the“Donate” button on the home page, then selecting“2026 Archuleta Flood Recovery.” Checks made out to the Community Foundation – Memo: 2026 Archuleta Flood – can be mailed to the P.O. Box 1673 Durango, CO 81302.

The Community Foundation inspires hope, leadership and generosity in the community by bringing economic stability, professional development and collaboration to the nonprofit sector. As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase efficiency, sustainability and success for nonprofits, while maximizing effective grant-making for philanthropists.

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Community Foundation Activates CERF fund to Assist with Flood Recovery News Provided By Archuleta County Government - Colorado October 24, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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