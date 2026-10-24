THE RAIMONDO LAW FIRM SECURES $325,000 MEDIATION SETTLEMENT FOR HARDWARE STORE CUSTOMER INJURED BY FALLING TOOLBOXES

Attorney MICHAEL RAIMONDO

Attorney DAVID J. RAIMONDO

Attorney JON L. RAIMONDO

THE CUSTOMER'S NECK INJURIES REQUIRED SURGERY AND PERMANENT MEDICAL IMPLANTS AFTER RETAILER FAILED TO KEEP OVERHEAD MERCHANDISE SECURE

- Michael A. Raimondo, Esq.

LAKE GROVE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Raimondo Law Firm, a personal injury practice serving Long Island for over 35 years, has secured a $325,000 settlement at mediation for a client who was seriously injured by falling inventory inside a hardware store.

The client sustained serious neck injuries that required surgical intervention and the placement of permanent medical hardware when toolboxes stored on a top shelf fell and struck him in the head. The result highlights an in-store risk that shoppers rarely consider. Unsecured or improperly stacked merchandise can fall and cause serious injuries. Retailers have an obligation to avoid this.

The client was shopping in a space open to the public and had trusted that the business had stored its inventory safely.

The Raimondo Law Firm built a claim around the store's alleged failure to safely stock, secure, and maintain the merchandise on its shelves. It argued that the business failed to protect customers from a foreseeable falling-object hazard. The $325,000 settlement reflected the severity of the injuries, the manner in which the injury occurred, the need for surgery, and the permanent hardware involved.

“Nobody enters a store expecting that merchandise on a shelf is a hazard to be avoided,” said Attorney Michael A. Raimondo, Esq. of the Raimondo Law Firm.“Retailers have a duty of care that they owe to their customers. The store controls how heavy the merchandise is when it's stacked. They have a responsibility to secure it. When choices and negligence result in a severe injury, surgery, and permanent hardware, we fight for the compensation that the victim is owed.”

For clients who face surgery, permanent hardware, and lasting consequences and lifelong physical limitations, a settlement can provide financial support for medical care and the long-term effects of the injury. The Raimondo Law Firm states that it seeks compensation not just for the injury and short-term costs, but for the total impact over years or a lifetime of dealing with the consequences.



FALLING MERCHANDISE CASES ARE OFTEN PREVENTABLE

When merchandise falls and strikes someone in a retail setting, it is often preventable. The Raimondo Law Firm has found that these cases often center on overloaded or unstable shelving, heavy products that are stored at inappropriate heights, missing security/restraint barriers, or inadequate staff procedures or training.

Due to the severity of injuries caused by falling objects, these cases require extensive medical evidence and meticulous investigation into how a store managed and secured its merchandise.



HOW A LONG ISLAND ACCIDENT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATES NEGLIGENCE ON RETAIL PREMISES

An experienced accident attorney, like the family-led team at the Raimondo Law Firm, will secure all possible evidence to show when a retailer knew, or should have known, about a hazard on their property.

This often includes:

.Current and former staff interviews and statements to identify store procedures and common practices.

.Quickly securing and preserving CCTV footage that shows the incident and the conditions prior to the object falling.

.Taking statements from eyewitnesses, including other shoppers.

.Securing records of store procedures, training information, past complaints, and maintenance logs.

.Taking photographs of the store shelf.

Additionally, cases require strong, objective medical evidence, including:

.Detailed medical records including the diagnosis and all treatment performed.

.Independent medical testimony outlining future complications, rehabilitation needs, treatment needs, and long-term impact.

.Surgical details, X-ray scans, MRI results, and other objective medical documentation.

.Independently assessed range of motion tests, showing when an injury will cause lasting limitation or permanent loss of use.

.Independent medical testimony that links the accident to the injury and its long-term impact.

Defendants and their insurers routinely argue that injuries are less serious than claimed, or that there are other aggravating factors like past injuries or normal age-related degeneration contributing to a victim's condition. The Raimondo Law Firm prepares for this, stating that“We engage a network of respected, independent medical professionals to provide testimony and objective findings that support our clients' claims. These findings are essential when negotiating a settlement or presenting facts in court.”

The personal injury firm adds that it prepares cases with an eventual trial in mind, even though settlements are more common. This ensures that the evidence is detailed and comprehensive, benefiting any negotiations and often resulting in better outcomes for its clients.



THE RAIMONDO LAW FIRM'S ADVICE FOR ANYONE HURT IN A RETAIL STORE

The Raimondo Law Firm advises that people hurt by falling store merchandise should take a few crucial steps immediately after the incident:

.Seek a full medical evaluation even if the symptoms seem minor. Adrenaline can mask pain, and some injuries take time to present.

.Report the incident to the store management and demand a written incident report.

.Photograph the scene, the shelf, and any visible injuries and bruising. Collect contact information for any witnesses.

.Do not provide any statement to an insurance company before speaking to an attorney. Do not accept an early settlement or sign a release without legal advice.

.Speak with a personal injury lawyer promptly to evaluate the case and determine if there is a viable claim.



ABOUT THE RAIMONDO LAW FIRM

The Raimondo Law Firm is based in Lake Grove, Suffolk County. It serves all of Long Island. The firm has represented clients for nearly 40 years and is led by attorneys David J. Raimondo, Jon L. Raimondo, and Michael A. Raimondo.

The firm is bilingual and offers legal services in English and Spanish. In addition to premises liability, the firm also handles automotive accidents, catastrophic injuries, dog bites, wrongful death, construction accidents, defective products, slip-and-fall, and other injuries.

Consultations and case reviews are offered for free. The Raimondo Law Firm works on a contingency basis with a no-win, no-fee policy.

Michael Raimondo

The Raimondo Law Firm

+1 631-471-1222

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THE RAIMONDO LAW FIRM SECURES $325,000 MEDIATION SETTLEMENT FOR HARDWARE STORE CUSTOMER INJURED BY FALLING TOOLBOXES News Provided By The Raimondo Law Firm October 24, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Retail



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