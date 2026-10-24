Arvind Kejriwal Mocks BJP And SAD Alliance Buzz Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Kejriwal Mocks Potential Alliance

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) amid alliance buzz ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Taking a jibe, Kejriwal said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah allying with SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to eradicate drugs from the state would be the“eighth wonder of the world.”

“Majithia and Amit Shah ji are extremely close, just like brothers. By allying with Majithia now, Amit Shah ji will eradicate drugs from Punjab. This will be the eighth wonder of the world. Wow, Modi ji, wow. What planning you've done,” the AAP leader posted on X.

BJP's Stance and Political Landscape

However, amid reports of an alliance between BJP and SAD, Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon reiterated that the party will contest all 117 assembly seats in the state. SAD broke away from the BJP in September 2020 over protests against the three farm laws. In the 2022 elections, Akali Dal won three seats while the BJP won only two. This time around, the opposition parties have presented eradication of the drug menace as their poll plank in the backdrop of the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Amit Shah Targets AAP

During his Punjab visit, the Union Home Minister said, "We take this resolve that by December 31, 2029, we will free the entire Punjab from the drug trade and make it a drug-free Punjab."

Addressing a gathering in the national capital, Shah also warned AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal that his party would be "rooted out" of Punjab. "I want to tell Kejriwal that the people will give you a befitting reply by rooting out the AAP government from Punjab. You only engaged in politics through agitations and protests. You did nothing to clear the towering heaps of garbage from Delhi," the Home Minister said.

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