Beyond Beauty, Beyond Borders: Misti Herbal Remedies Expands Ayurveda-Inspired Clean Beauty Worldwide

Beyond Beauty, Beyond Borders Misti Herbal Remedies Private Limited Is Shaping the Next Era of Clean Beauty Globally

Diverse Portfolio for Evolving Beauty Ingredient Led Skincare to Everyday Personal Care Essentials

Ingredient-led Skincare

Rajkot-based company combines Ayurvedic inspiration, modern cosmetic science, Korean Beauty formulations and cruelty-free across skincare, haircare and bodycare

- Dr. Ankit AnadkatRAJKOT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Misti Herbal Remedies Private Limited, a personal care company based in Rajkot, Gujarat, India, is expanding its reach to international customers with a portfolio that combines Ayurvedic inspiration and modern cosmetic science. The range covers skincare, haircare, body care, personal care and herbal products.According to the company, consumers are paying closer attention to ingredients, formulation choices and the values behind their personal care products. Ayurveda, India's traditional system of holistic wellness, has long drawn on plant-based ingredients, and the company says its formulations take inspiration from that heritage while using contemporary cosmetic ingredients and influences from global beauty trends, including Korean Beauty, a term for Korean-inspired skincare, now available to customers in Kenya, Zambia, and beyondA Diverse Portfolio for Evolving Beauty NeedsThe portfolio includes ingredient-led skincare and everyday personal care products. Formulations feature cosmetic ingredients such as glutathione (an antioxidant), niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) and salicylic acid (a beta hydroxy acid used in skincare), alongside Korean Beauty-inspired products, herbal haircare, body care and products featuring botanical and herbal extracts.The range brings together multiple categories and formulation approaches rather than focusing on a single ingredient or trend. Selected products are cruelty -free, formulated without SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) and parabens, with specifications varying by product.Where Nature Meets Modern Cosmetic ScienceIndia's Ayurvedic heritage is a longstanding source of inspiration for nature-focused personal care. Building on that inspiration, the company applies contemporary cosmetic concepts and influences from evolving global beauty trends.Its Korean Beauty-inspired korean skincare products collections reflect modern beauty preferences, while herbal and botanical formulations keep a connection to nature-inspired care. Together, they form a broad portfolio that links traditional inspiration with contemporary beauty innovation.A Founder's Vision for Nature-Inspired BeautyDr. Ankit Anadkat, Founder and Managing Director of Misti Herbal Remedies, said the company's philosophy centers on bringing together nature, innovation and evolving consumer needs.“At Misti Herbal Remedies, we believe that the future of beauty lies in bringing together the wisdom of nature and the possibilities of modern cosmetic science. Our vision is to develop diverse, quality-focused personal care solutions that reflect evolving consumer needs while staying connected to our roots in nature and holistic living. Through our philosophy, 'Bringing Health with Nature,' we aim to make nature-inspired care a meaningful part of everyday life.”Clean Beauty and a Holistic Approach to LivingThe company's philosophy, "Bringing Health with Nature," reflects its connection to nature-inspired personal care. Its wider vision, "Green India, Clean India," centers on encouraging a more mindful relationship with the environment.The company said its approach aligns with growing interest in clean beauty, ingredient awareness and holistic living. By bringing together different product categories and beauty influences, it aims to contribute to a personal care landscape that values choice, innovation and nature-inspired thinking.Looking AheadThe company said versatility remains important as beauty preferences continue to evolve. From modern skincare ingredients and Korean Beauty-inspired products to herbal haircare, body care and everyday essentials, the portfolio reflects the many ways consumers engage with beauty.Rooted in Indian heritage and influenced by contemporary cosmetic development, Misti Herbal Remedies continues to bring together nature-inspired concepts and modern beauty trends under one vision.ABOUT THE COMPANY (paste into the boilerplate field, not the body)Misti Herbal Remedies Private Limited is an India-based green beauty company offering skincare, haircare, body care and personal care natural products for skin inspired by Ayurvedic and natural formulations, alongside Korean Beauty-inspired products. Its philosophy is "Bringing Health with Nature." More information is available at mistiherbal.

Dr. Ankit Anadkat

MISTI HERBAL REMEDIES PRIVATE LIMITED

+91 95127 00079

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube



Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beyond Beauty, Beyond Borders: Misti Herbal Remedies Expands Ayurveda-Inspired Clean Beauty Worldwide News Provided By MISTI HERBAL REMEDIES PRIVATE LIMITED October 24, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.