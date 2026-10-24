Bhubaneswar Hosts National Urban Conclave 2026 To Transform City Life

National Urban Conclave 2026 Inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): The second edition of the National Urban Conclave 2026 was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, bringing together policymakers, urban development experts, industry representatives and other stakeholders to deliberate on India's urban transformation and sustainable city development. Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, the two-day conclave, being held on October 24 and 25, is themed“Urban Rising – Rethinking Urban Systems, Solutions and Delivery”.

According to the press release, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu inaugurated the event and emphasised the need to strengthen urban governance, improve infrastructure and ensure effective delivery of civic services. The conclave has brought together more than 1,200 participants to discuss key urban challenges, including affordable housing, sustainable mobility, water management, waste management and municipal governance.

Addressing Urban Population Growth and Development

Addressing the gathering, Sahu highlighted India's growing urban population and the need for planned urbanisation to support the country's long-term development goals. India's urban population has increased from approximately 377 million in 2011 to around 500 million and is projected to reach 600 million by 2036, according to the PIB release.

The conclave also highlighted the contribution of flagship government initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM SVANidhi, DAY-NULM and the Smart Cities Mission, in strengthening urban infrastructure and improving citizens' quality of life, as per the information given by Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

State Vision and Citizen-Centric Initiatives

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the state's vision for planned urbanisation, modern infrastructure and sustainable mobility, aligned with the goals of Samruddha Odisha and Viksit Bharat 2047. He also outlined initiatives such as the expansion of Ama Bus services, the introduction of electric buses and the development of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region to improve connectivity and promote regional economic growth.

Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg stressed the importance of citizen-centric urban development, highlighting access to safe drinking water, efficient public transport, clean surroundings and accessible public spaces.

Thematic Focus Areas and New Launches

The discussions on the first day covered seven thematic areas, including pedestrian safety, water and waste management, affordable housing, integrated urban infrastructure, urban service delivery, model building bye-laws and municipal law reforms. The sessions focused on improving pedestrian infrastructure, reducing water losses, promoting treated wastewater reuse, facilitating affordable housing and strengthening municipal finances and institutional capacity.

Several initiatives and publications were also launched during the inaugural programme to support urban planning, capacity building, housing and municipal governance. These included the Urban Invest Window (UiWIN) Journal, the Samarthya Platform for the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), and the ANKUR Handbook covering achievements for 2025-26 and reform priorities for 2026-27. The programme also featured the release of urban planning handbooks, housing-related resources and guidance on construction and demolition waste management.

Officials highlighted the importance of financing and institutional reforms in meeting India's growing urban infrastructure requirements. Initiatives discussed included the Urban Challenge Fund, the Credit Repayment Guarantee Scheme and urban development-related reforms. NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Anurag Jain emphasised sustained coordination between the Centre and state governments to advance urban development, while underlining investment, institutional response and capacity building as key priorities.

The conclave aims to provide a platform for exchanging ideas and identifying practical solutions to urban challenges as India moves towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The event will conclude on October 25. (ANI)

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