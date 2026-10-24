Press Release October 23, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) – October 23, 2026 Insurance Leaders, Regulators, and Innovators to Explore Emerging Risks, Technology, and the Future of Insurance

HARTFORD, CT – The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) and Connecticut Insurance & Financial Services (CT IFS) will host Insuring the Future 2026 on October 29 in Hartford, bringing together insurance regulators, industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of insurance.

This year's theme, "Rewriting Risk in an Era of Uncertainty," will focus on how insurers, regulators, and consumers are adapting to a rapidly changing environment marked by technological innovation, evolving risk patterns, and shifting consumer expectations.

"Insurance plays a critical role in helping individuals, businesses, and communities navigate uncertainty," said Insurance Commissioner Josh Hershman. "As risks evolve, it is important that regulators and industry leaders engage in thoughtful conversations about innovation, resilience, affordability, and consumer protection. Insuring the Future provides an important forum for those discussions."

The program will feature three expert-led panel discussions:

AI in Insurance: Risk vs. Reward: Exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the insurance industry, including opportunities for innovation as well as challenges related to cybersecurity, privacy, governance, and consumer protection. Affordability and Availability: Building Trust in a Changing Risk Landscape: Examining the impact of climate and catastrophe risk on insurance markets, strategies for improving resilience, and approaches to maintaining consumer access to coverage. Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise: Adapting to Evolving Consumer Needs: Discussing how trends in longevity, wellness, retirement planning, and financial security are influencing insurance products and consumer expectations.

“Insuring the Future presents a lineup of expert speakers who demonstrate Hartford's status as Insurance Capital of the World,” said Susan Winkler, Vice President and Executive Director of Connecticut Insurance & Financial Services.“Our insurance industry dominates the prediction and pricing of emerging risks from climate to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and innovation, and evolving consumer and business needs.”

The program begins at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at 4:15 p.m.

To learn more about the summit, visit the Insuring the Future event website.

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Press Release – October 23, 2026 News Provided By October 24, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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