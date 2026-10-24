NDDOT Earns International AAMVA Award For Motorcycle Safety Campaign

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) has recognized the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) with the 2026 Communications Overall Campaign Award in the budget under $50,000 category for its“Love” motorcycle safety campaign. The international award honors the campaign's content, innovation and effectiveness.

The campaign connected the freedom, excitement and community of motorcycling with a personal reminder: Protect what you love by riding prepared. Riders were encouraged to wear all the gear, all the time, follow traffic laws and complete a motorcycle safety course.

At the time the campaign was developed, motorcyclists accounted for 15% to 21% of North Dakota traffic fatalities over the preceding several years. The campaign focused on male riders, who were disproportionately represented in fatal motorcycle crashes, and the loved ones who encourage them to ride safely.

“Behind every rider is someone who wants them to make it home safely,” said Karin Mongeon, Highway Safety Division director.“This campaign reminds motorcyclists that wearing protective gear and strengthening their riding skills can help protect both the experience they love and the people who love them.”

The campaign ran June 2 through Aug. 31, 2025, using radio, social media, YouTube and digital advertising to reach audiences statewide. It also promoted enrollment in North Dakota Motorcycle Safety Program rider courses.

Across digital advertising, Meta and YouTube, the campaign generated more than 3.7 million impressions and 47,000 clicks. Engagement was strongest among adults ages 25 to 44.

AAMVA's Communications Awards recognize creativity, cost effectiveness and excellence in public outreach among motor vehicle, law enforcement and traffic safety agencies across North America.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at href="" N.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NDDOT earns international AAMVA award for motorcycle safety campaign News Provided By October 24, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.