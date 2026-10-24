Punjab: NIA Chargesheets 6 Accused In Shambhu-Rajpura Railway Line Blast Case By KZF Operatives

MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Oct 24 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the blast that occurred on April 27, 2026, on the railway line between Punjab's Shambhu and Rajpura stations, resulting in the death of a“Khalistani” operative, an official said.

The NIA had registered the case RC-28/2026/NIA/DLI after the incident resulted in the death of Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh while he was assembling explosives.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab, against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjeet Singh.

They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said.

The accused persons were involved in a conspiracy that resulted in an explosion on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) at KM No. 1174-5 between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 27, to further the terror activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupt communal harmony and destabilise the law and order situation in Punjab, the NIA said.

The terror syndicate is involved in the unlawful activities of raising terror funds, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating terror among common people and threatening the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were part of a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is affiliated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist (DIT).

The conspiracy was aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology and furthering the objectives of the terrorist organisation, the NIA said.