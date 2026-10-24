France: Paris Shops Increase Security, Board Up Windows Ahead Of Weekend Protests (WATCH)

Shopkeepers across Paris are strengthening security measures, boarding up shopfronts and protecting their premises as France prepares for another weekend of anti-government protests. The precautionary measures follow a wave of demonstrations last weekend that escalated into violent clashes, leaving businesses vandalised, shops looted and public infrastructure damaged across several parts of the country. With fresh demonstrations planned in multiple cities, authorities are deploying thousands of police officers and imposing restrictions on public gatherings to prevent a repeat of the unrest.

According to figures cited by French authorities, more than 2,500 people were arrested nationwide during the previous weekend's violence, while approximately 450 shops in Paris alone were damaged or looted. Business owners are now preparing for possible disruptions as security operations intensify ahead of Saturday's demonstrations.

Paris Businesses Take Precautions After Violent Riots

Several areas of central Paris are still showing signs of the previous weekend's unrest. At Place de la République, damaged shopfronts, shattered windows, graffiti-covered walls and burnt-out kiosks and bus shelters highlighted the scale of the destruction.

Restaurant owner Abdul Mahmoud told NPR that he watched in horror as people broke into his establishment, stole drinks and emptied the cash registers.

"We all have a right to protest," Mahmoud said, adding that vandalism was a different matter.

The incident has heightened concerns among business owners, many of whom fear that renewed demonstrations could lead to further property damage and financial losses. Shopkeepers are securing windows, installing protective boards and taking additional steps to safeguard their establishments before the protests begin.

Les commerces se barricadent sur les Champs-Elysées et dans de nombreux quartiers de Paris à la veille des manifestations du 24 octobre.

#24octobre #Paris #France Luc Auffret (@LucAuffret) October 23, 2026

Lyon and Orléans Also Strengthen Security

Precautionary measures are not limited to the French capital. In Lyon, workers were seen installing wooden panels and protective fencing outside City Hall, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Euronews reported.

Businesses along Rue de la République were also boarding up their windows in anticipation of possible unrest.

In Orléans, shops along the planned protest route have adopted similar measures. The city is preparing to host a congress of the far-right National Rally party over the weekend, raising concerns about potential clashes between opposing groups.

According to Euronews, between 20,000 and 30,000 protesters are expected to gather in opposition to the event. Nearly 3,000 police officers and security personnel are due to be deployed to manage the situation and maintain public order.

The preparations reflect growing concerns among local authorities and businesses about the possibility of further vandalism, looting and disruption.

The preparations reflect growing concerns among local authorities and businesses about the possibility of further vandalism, looting and disruption.

France Deploys 70,000 Police Officers for Weekend Protests

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced that approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed across the country over the weekend. The extensive security operation follows criticism of the authorities' response to the previous demonstrations.

"We will not let anything go unchallenged," Nuñez said.

He also warned that the government would take a firm stance against those responsible for violence and property damage, saying it would be "uncompromising with the vandals, with the looters, and all those who commit acts of violence".

Restrictions have also been introduced in several cities to limit the risk of further clashes. French President Emmanuel Macron decreed earlier in the week that only demonstrations organised by recognised trade unions would be permitted on Saturday. Authorities in cities including Lyon, Nice and Montpellier also announced broader restrictions on gatherings.

Despite these measures, hundreds of demonstrations and other protest-related activities were planned across France. In Paris, a march organised by a student union was ordered to follow a route away from the city centre.

The security measures have also affected cultural and sporting activities. The Louvre, Orsay and Picasso museums were scheduled to close on Saturday, while Paris Saint-Germain's home football match was rescheduled for Monday.

Student Demonstrations Expand Amid Cost-of-Living Concerns

The unrest initially began last month, when high school students took to the streets to protest against conditions in schools. The demonstrations subsequently expanded, drawing participation from other groups concerned about the rising cost of living and the government's policies.

While some protesters have condemned looting and vandalism, others have defended the demonstrations as an expression of public frustration over economic pressures and political decisions.

Nicolas Fournier, a 25-year-old café worker at Place de la République, told NPR that he supported the protests and sympathised with some of those involved in looting.

"People who steal, they are just getting what they didn't get from the government. I'm not mad at them at all," Fournier said, describing the situation as historic.

"I think we're in a second French Revolution," he added.

His remarks reflect the divisions surrounding the demonstrations, with some participants focusing on economic grievances while others condemn the destruction caused during the unrest.

Macron Meets Student Representatives Ahead of Demonstrations

President Emmanuel Macron met representatives of high school students on Friday in an effort to address their concerns ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Although the student representatives said Macron had made commitments to them, they continued to urge students to remain mobilised. The meeting came as the government faced mounting pressure to respond to public anger over school conditions, the cost of living and wider policy concerns.

The demonstrations have also added to political tensions ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.

The National Rally's congress in Orléans is expected to attract thousands of party supporters, while left-wing groups are planning counter-protests. The prospect of rival demonstrations has prompted authorities to reinforce security arrangements and prepare for possible confrontations.

France Braces for Another Weekend of Unrest

As Saturday's demonstrations approach, police across France are preparing to manage large gatherings while businesses continue to reinforce their premises against possible damage. Shopkeepers in Paris, Lyon and Orléans are among those taking precautionary measures following the destruction witnessed during the previous weekend's unrest.

With thousands of security personnel being deployed and restrictions imposed on demonstrations in several cities, the authorities face the challenge of maintaining public order while addressing continued anger over economic and political issues.

The scale of the planned protests, combined with heightened political tensions, has left businesses and public institutions preparing for further disruption as France braces for another uncertain weekend.