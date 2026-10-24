President El-Sisi Attends Closing Ceremony Of Egypt Forum 2026

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Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended the closing ceremony of "Egypt Forum 2026".

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the ceremony began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a documentary film entitled“What Took Place at the Forum,” which reviewed the most prominent discussions and ideas put forward during the forum's sessions.

President El-Sisi also greeted Mahmoud Mohamed, a young man of determination with a hearing disability who had expressed his interest to meet the President during the film screened at the opening session. The President further greeted Talia, the young girl who had performed in the opening choir performance.

Following this, the Prime Minister delivered a presentation that began with a chronological overview of the most significant developments witnessed by the state between 2011 and 2014. He then presented an interactive map highlighting the projects implemented and achievements accomplished between 2014 and 2026. At the conclusion of his presentation, the Prime Minister presented President El-Sisi with a book documenting the state's achievements over the course of twelve years.

The second part of the ceremony featured a presentation entitled“The Journey,” which traced the country's state-building process and highlighted the development projects completed across various sectors. This was followed by a presentation delivered by an economic influencer, addressing the challenges facing the energy sector in light of recent regional crises and their economic repercussions.

Three young influencers then reviewed, each within their respective field of specialization, the most notable achievements accomplished over the past several years.

This was followed by a film entitled“The Generation's Dream,” featuring a number of children from Generation Alpha, all under the age of thirteen. Through the film, they spoke about their aspirations and dreams for the future, as well as their vision of the Egypt they hope to see in the coming years.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister announced the outcomes of the proceedings of Egypt Forum 2026. President El-Sisi then invited Dr. Mohamed Shaker, the former Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, to present an overview of the achievements made in the energy sector during a critical period and within a remarkably short timeframe.

These achievements helped save Egypt from an energy crisis. Dr. Shaker highlighted the pivotal role played personally by President El-Sisi, both in securing the best possible prices from international companies and in rescuing Egypt from the persistent electricity crisis that the country had been experiencing.

Success stories of some of Egypt's outstanding talents who had achieved international recognition in various fields were presented during the ceremony, after which a commemorative photograph was taken with the President.

Following this, President El-Sisi delivered a speech.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.