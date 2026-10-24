Freture Techno Pvt. Ltd. Participates In ADIPEC 2026 In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, October 2026: Freture Techno Pvt. Ltd., an Industrial Valve Manufacturer in Mumbai, India, is participating in ADIPEC 2026, taking place from 2–5 November 2026 at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The participation brings Freture Techno closer to one of the energy industry's major international platforms, where industry leaders, EPC contractors, procurement professionals, consultants, and technical decision-makers come together to explore technologies and solutions shaping the future of energy.
At ADIPEC 2026, Freture Techno will showcase its range of engineered industrial valve solutions developed for demanding applications across the Oil & Gas, petrochemical, refinery, chemical, power, and process industries. The company's product portfolio includes Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Bellow Seal Valves, Lined Valves, Control Valves, Double Block and Bleed Valves, Needle Valves, Instrumentation Valves, and Manifold Valves.
The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to understand how reliable flow-control solutions can support process safety, operational reliability, leak prevention, and long-term equipment performance in critical industrial systems. Freture Techno's approach focuses on engineering solutions around application requirements rather than simply supplying standard valve products.
With its headquarters in Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Freture Techno serves industrial customers across multiple sectors and has an experienced engineering team with extensive expertise in valve design, manufacturing, and process applications. The company also operates a manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, supporting its industrial valve manufacturing and supply capabilities.
Engineered Valve Solutions for Critical Energy Applications
Oil & Gas, petrochemical, and refinery facilities operate under demanding conditions where valve reliability can directly affect plant safety, productivity, maintenance requirements, and environmental performance. Freture Techno's participation at ADIPEC 2026 highlights its focus on providing engineered valve solutions for critical energy applications, with emphasis on safety, reliability, performance, and process integrity.
The company offers valves designed for applications requiring dependable isolation, flow control, emission control, and process protection. Its portfolio includes solutions suitable for different pressure classes, sizes, materials, and operating conditions, allowing engineers and procurement teams to evaluate options based on specific project requirements.
Freture Techno also works with recognized industrial standards and specifications across its product range. Its website lists standards including API, ASME, BS, ISO, and other applicable engineering standards, depending on the valve type and application.
Connecting with Energy Industry Professionals
ADIPEC 2026 provides Freture Techno with a platform to engage directly with EPC companies, engineering consultants, project teams, procurement heads, distributors, plant operators, and technical decision-makers involved in energy and industrial projects.
Visitors can connect with the Freture Techno team to discuss valve selection, application requirements, project specifications, and flow-control challenges. These discussions can help identify suitable valve configurations for critical services and demanding operating environments.
ADIPEC itself brings together the global energy value chain, with more than 2,250 exhibitors and extensive conference programming covering energy security, investment, digitalisation, AI, downstream, chemicals, industrial value chains, and other areas shaping the energy sector.
Strengthening Industrial Valve Solutions for the Energy Sector
Freture Techno's participation in ADIPEC 2026 reflects its continued focus on engineering dependable industrial valve solutions for energy and process industries. The event will provide an opportunity to exchange technical knowledge, understand evolving industry requirements, build professional relationships, and explore potential project opportunities with organisations operating across the global energy sector.
By bringing its industrial valve portfolio to ADIPEC 2026, Freture Techno aims to demonstrate its capabilities in flow control, process safety, reliability, and engineered valve solutions for critical applications. The company welcomes industry professionals visiting ADIPEC 2026 to connect with its team and discuss their current and upcoming valve requirements.
Event: ADIPEC 2026
Date: 2–5 November 2026
Venue: ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Company: Freture Techno Pvt. Ltd.
Focus: Engineered Industrial Valve Solutions for Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Refinery Applications
At ADIPEC 2026, Freture Techno will showcase its range of engineered industrial valve solutions developed for demanding applications across the Oil & Gas, petrochemical, refinery, chemical, power, and process industries. The company's product portfolio includes Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Bellow Seal Valves, Lined Valves, Control Valves, Double Block and Bleed Valves, Needle Valves, Instrumentation Valves, and Manifold Valves.
The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to understand how reliable flow-control solutions can support process safety, operational reliability, leak prevention, and long-term equipment performance in critical industrial systems. Freture Techno's approach focuses on engineering solutions around application requirements rather than simply supplying standard valve products.
With its headquarters in Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Freture Techno serves industrial customers across multiple sectors and has an experienced engineering team with extensive expertise in valve design, manufacturing, and process applications. The company also operates a manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat, supporting its industrial valve manufacturing and supply capabilities.
Engineered Valve Solutions for Critical Energy Applications
Oil & Gas, petrochemical, and refinery facilities operate under demanding conditions where valve reliability can directly affect plant safety, productivity, maintenance requirements, and environmental performance. Freture Techno's participation at ADIPEC 2026 highlights its focus on providing engineered valve solutions for critical energy applications, with emphasis on safety, reliability, performance, and process integrity.
The company offers valves designed for applications requiring dependable isolation, flow control, emission control, and process protection. Its portfolio includes solutions suitable for different pressure classes, sizes, materials, and operating conditions, allowing engineers and procurement teams to evaluate options based on specific project requirements.
Freture Techno also works with recognized industrial standards and specifications across its product range. Its website lists standards including API, ASME, BS, ISO, and other applicable engineering standards, depending on the valve type and application.
Connecting with Energy Industry Professionals
ADIPEC 2026 provides Freture Techno with a platform to engage directly with EPC companies, engineering consultants, project teams, procurement heads, distributors, plant operators, and technical decision-makers involved in energy and industrial projects.
Visitors can connect with the Freture Techno team to discuss valve selection, application requirements, project specifications, and flow-control challenges. These discussions can help identify suitable valve configurations for critical services and demanding operating environments.
ADIPEC itself brings together the global energy value chain, with more than 2,250 exhibitors and extensive conference programming covering energy security, investment, digitalisation, AI, downstream, chemicals, industrial value chains, and other areas shaping the energy sector.
Strengthening Industrial Valve Solutions for the Energy Sector
Freture Techno's participation in ADIPEC 2026 reflects its continued focus on engineering dependable industrial valve solutions for energy and process industries. The event will provide an opportunity to exchange technical knowledge, understand evolving industry requirements, build professional relationships, and explore potential project opportunities with organisations operating across the global energy sector.
By bringing its industrial valve portfolio to ADIPEC 2026, Freture Techno aims to demonstrate its capabilities in flow control, process safety, reliability, and engineered valve solutions for critical applications. The company welcomes industry professionals visiting ADIPEC 2026 to connect with its team and discuss their current and upcoming valve requirements.
Event: ADIPEC 2026
Date: 2–5 November 2026
Venue: ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Company: Freture Techno Pvt. Ltd.
Focus: Engineered Industrial Valve Solutions for Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Refinery Applications
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